Andersen Consulting bolsters its sustainability offering through a Collaboration Agreement with NEC Consultants (Pvt) Ltd., an environmental and infrastructure consulting firm based in Pakistan.

Established in 2006, NEC Consultants provides environmental and engineering professional services. Their offerings include environmental assessments and audits, wastewater treatment plant design, energy audits, sustainability and circularity consulting, and training in environmental and energy efficiency.

Azher Uddin Khan, managing director of NEC Consulting, said, "This collaboration with Andersen Consulting marks a significant milestone in our journey to provide innovative and sustainable solutions. By combining our local expertise with the organization's global reach, we are poised to address complex challenges and drive impactful change in Pakistan and beyond."

Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen, added, "Pakistan is a rapidly growing economy with enormous potential in infrastructure development and environmental sustainability. As the country continues to invest in large-scale public and private projects, the need for multidimensional services is greater than ever. By collaborating with NEC Consultants, we gain a competitive edge in a high-growth market."

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 20,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 500 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member firms and collaborating firms around the world.

