Helio Space Corporation: Heliospace Wins NASA SBIR Phase II Award for QuasiStatic Release Mechanism

BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2025 / Heliospace Corp., a subsidiary of Helio Corporation (OTC:HLEO) has been awarded a NASA Phase II Small Business Innovation Research Grant (SBIR) for its QuasiStatic Release Mechanism (QSRM), a next generation release mechanism that generate negligible shock upon actuation.

NASA SBIR Phase II awards support in-depth development of R&D ideas whose feasibility has been established in Phase I and that are likely to result in a commercial product.

"We're excited about the many possible uses of QSRM," says Greg Delory, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Heliospace. "This includes sensitive electronics, optical systems, avionics, sensors, and other shock-sensitive hardware used in any flight system application where mitigating shock is of paramount importance."

"QSRM has many advantages over the current state-of-the-art development," says Joe Pitman, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Heliospace. "Reduced exported shock during actuation, field resetability that helps mitigate project costs and schedule risk, and improved verification and validation activities make QSRM an attractive option to replace traditional release mechanism."

Helio Corporation is a technology, engineering and research and development (R&D) holding company serving commercial, government and non-profit organizations. Our wholly owned subsidiary, Heliospace Corporation ("Heliospace"), is an aerospace company specializing in the design, engineering, assembly and test of space flight qualified hardware and provides systems engineering, modeling, analysis, integration and test services to customers in government, commercial, private and non-profit markets. With deep expertise in civil space missions combined with a growing business serving commercial companies, our primary company objective is to enable humanity's pursuit of the scientific and commercial development of space. https://helio.space/

