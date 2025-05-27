Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.: Konica Minolta Helps GAM Reach Full Print Potential Through Embellishment

Printer Expands Konica Minolta Equipment Line-up with AccurioShine 3600, Upgrades to Latest Cut-sheet Technology

RAMSEY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2025 / Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced GAM Graphics and Marketing (GAM) has added to its growing Konica Minolta device line-up with the AccurioShine 3600 with iFoil One.

Eric Hilden, General Manager, GAM Graphics and Marketing (L) and

Nathaniel Grant, President, GAM Graphics and Marketing with their newly installed

Konica Minolta AccurioShine 3600 with iFoil One digital print embellishment press.

Since becoming a customer in 2019, GAM, a family-run business since 1976 out of Sterling, Virginia, has continued to expand its print shop with Konica Minolta equipment. In 2023, it was Konica's Minolta's first AccurioWide 250 Wide Format Inkjet Printer installation in the U.S. GAM currently runs two AccurioPress 7136 digital presses and two AccurioPress C14000 presses - one of which is currently being upgraded to the C14010S model, a fifth color cutsheet press with white toner capabilities. GAM anticipates white toner opening up additional opportunities, having previous experience with a competitive machine on which it created projects such as black business cards with white print, dark sheet invitations and a variety of other applications.

GAM's print shop is unique, with an in-house designer who learns to design for each newly acquired piece of equipment. With the addition of the AccurioShine 3600, they are now designing to utilize the clear varnish and grayscale drop technology for raised print capabilities with varied microns of thickness for a 3D look - blowing customers away with the results. New projects include using clear varnish on transit bus graphics to create a more realistic look, making a bank client's logo shine beyond its expectations and using foil and varnish on program covers for a few long-time clients, enhancing what it was able to do in the past. With embellishment rapidly adding to its bottom line, GAM predicts the AccurioShine 3600 will become a profitable part of its business within six months.

"Konica Minolta continues to bring new technology to the industry, a prime example being the AccurioPress C14010S with white toner. While the market may be unpredictable, Konica Minolta remains forward-looking, and their ongoing investments have significantly benefitted our business," said Nathaniel Grant, President, GAM Graphics and Marketing. "We are thoroughly impressed with the IQ-601 Intelligent Quality Optimizer. Within the first two to three sheets, we have perfect registration for the job. That is pretty much a game changer for us, and we are excited to see what more we can do with this new model."

"Konica Minolta's approach to production and industrial print goes beyond simply offering products; it's about providing comprehensive solutions that integrate seamlessly into a print provider's workflow," said Frank Mallozzi, President, IPP, Konica Minolta. "Meeting customer needs is our number one driver of change, and our 20-year anniversary in production print is proof of the power of listening, evolving and growing together with our customers. Our incredible partnership with GAM is all about the right technology and reliable support, enhancing their offerings and increasing their efficiency to grow profitability and ensure long-term success."

Konica Minolta's AccurioShine 3600 with iFoil One option allows printers to meet the demanding needs of today's printing requirements. The device enables in-house spot UV varnishing, from prototyping to full production, without the need for screens, plates or dies. The high-performance, toner-based C14010S production press builds upon the success of the AccurioPress C14000, offering enhanced capabilities that guarantee exceptional print quality and efficiency for a diverse range of applications. Learn about Konica Minolta's full line of production and industrial print products here.

About GAM

Founded in 1976 by Reverend Charles Grant, GAM originally started as a means for students of Grace Christian Academy - the school created and run by Reverend Grant - to learn a marketable job skill. GAM Printers quickly became a well-known print shop with hundreds of customers in Loudoun County. Nathaniel Grant and his sister Faith later took the reins and brought GAM Printers to what it is today, offering high-quality, cutting-edge design, print and fulfillment services with a talented and professional staff who make customer service their top priority.

