Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2025) - CopAur Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CPAU) ("CopAur" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has increased its previously announced non-brokered private placement from $400,000 to $600,000, reflecting significant interest from strategic investors. The offering will now consist of 6,000,000 units at a price of $0.10 per unit. Each unit will include one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant, exercisable at $0.15 for a period of 18 months. This reflects a revision from the original 24-month term previously announced.

The upsize comes in response to heightened demand from new, industry-aligned investors - including well-connected participants with deep technical and financial expertise. This increased attention signals confidence in CopAur's refreshed strategic direction, growing project pipeline, and experienced leadership team.

An acceleration clause is included: should the Company's common shares trade at or above $0.20 for 10 consecutive trading days, the expiry date of the warrants may be accelerated to 30 days following formal notice to holders.

Use of proceeds will include general working capital and the continued advancement of the Company's high-priority exploration initiatives, notably the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project in Nevada - a Carlin-style gold project with strong discovery potential.

Note to Shareholders:

As CopAur attracts new strategic capital and institutional-grade interest, we believe the Company is at an inflection point. Investors reassessing their position may consider whether they align with the long-term growth vision now taking shape.

About CopAur

CopAur is an exploration company focused on developing projects within the emerging, mineral-rich mining regions of Nevada. The Company is backed by a dynamic and experienced team of resource professionals advancing its projects in Nevada with the flagship project being Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, a Carlin-style project located 90 kilometres south of the Long Canyon mine (currently in production under the Newmont/Barrick joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines).

