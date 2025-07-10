Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2025) - CopAur Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CPAU) ("CopAur" or the"Company") is pleased to provide additional context and strategic rationale for its proposed acquisition and planned development of the Royal Vindicator Gold Project, located in Haralson County, Georgia, USA. The Royal Vindicator project, which was originally secured by Chester F. Millar in 2017, comprises a 235-acres privately held land package hosting historical tailings and bedrock gold mineralization. The Company views the asset as an opportunity for near-term cashflow potential, subject to the completion of due diligence and financing.

Chester Millar's Operating Philosophy and Historical Context

Mr. Chester Millar, a member of the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame and a recognized pioneer in heap leach mining, acquired the Royal Vindicator project in 2017 when the gold price was significantly lower than current levels. His objective was to identify projects with potential for near-term production under favorable market conditions.

Mr. Millar's approach emphasizes:

Advancing near-term production and cash-flow over extensive and ongoing exploration programs,

Leveraging simple, scalable processing solutions (e.g., heap leaching),

Minimizing permitting and regulatory complexity by focusing on private land,

And targeting projects capable of generating cash flow with modest capital input.

The project remains aligned with this operating model.

Royal Vindicator Project Overview

Key characteristics of the Royal Vindicator Project include:

Historical gold tailings with heap-leach potential,

Underexplored quartz-vein-hosted bedrock gold systems,

Privately held land, reducing permitting complexity,

Relocated processing equipment and infrastructure from Mr. Millar's previous operations that will be upgraded for efficiencies and increased production

And a technical team with experience in heap-leach gold development.

The Company is currently conducting additional internal reviews and planning to confirm potential development pathways.

Strategic Relationship to Kinsley Mountain Oxide Deposit.

CopAur views Royal Vindicator as a potential source of near-term cash flow which, if realized, could support advancement of its Kinsley Mountain Gold Project in Nevada.

Financing and Forward Strategy

CopAur is currently evaluating financing options to support the acquisition and development of Royal Vindicator. Management's preference is to explore non-dilutive or minimally dilutive structures.

Mr. Yaseniuk, CopAur CEO noted, "We are approaching this project with capital discipline. While non-dilutive funding is our focus, we acknowledge that a modest equity component may be considered depending on market conditions and final project scope."

The acquisition remains subject to financing, due diligence, and customary regulatory approvals.

About CopAur

CopAur is an exploration company focused on developing projects within the emerging, mineral-rich mining regions of Nevada. The Company is backed by a dynamic and experienced team of resource professionals advancing its projects in Nevada with the flagship project being Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, a Carlin-style project located 90 kilometres south of the Long Canyon mine (currently in production under the Newmont/Barrick joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines).

