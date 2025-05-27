HEICO Corporation Reports Net Income on Record Operating Income and Record Net Sales for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2025

HOLLYWOOD, FL AND MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2025 / HEICO CORPORATION (NYSE:HEI.A)(NYSE:HEI) today reported an increase in net income of 27% to $156.8 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, up from $123.1 million, or $.88 per diluted share, in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Net income increased 37% to a record $324.7 million, or $2.31 per diluted share, in the first six months of fiscal 2025, up from $237.8 million, or $1.70 per diluted share, in the first six months of fiscal 2024.

Net sales increased 15% to a record $1,097.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, up from $955.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Operating income increased 19% to a record $248.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, up from $209.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. The Company's consolidated operating margin improved to 22.6% in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, up from 21.9% in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

Net sales increased 15% to a record $2,128.0 million in the first six months of fiscal 2025, up from $1,851.8 million in the first six months of fiscal 2024. Operating income increased 22% to a record $475.0 million in the first six months of fiscal 2025, up from $389.4 million in the first six months of fiscal 2024. The Company's consolidated operating margin improved to 22.3% in the first six months of fiscal 2025, up from 21.0% in the first six months of fiscal 2024.

Continued commercial aerospace product sales increases have resulted in nineteen consecutive quarters of sequential growth in Flight Support Group net sales.

EBITDA increased 18% to $297.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, up from $252.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. EBITDA increased 20% to $571.6 million in the first six months of fiscal 2025, up from $476.8 million in the first six months of fiscal 2024. See our reconciliation of net income attributable to HEICO to EBITDA at the end of this press release.

Consolidated Results

Laurans A. Mendelson, HEICO's Executive Chairman, along with Co-Chief Executive Officers Eric A. Mendelson and Victor H. Mendelson, commented on the Company's second quarter results stating, "We are very pleased to report record quarterly operating income and net sales, driven primarily by double-digit consolidated organic net sales growth. This performance mainly reflects strong organic net sales growth across all product lines of the Flight Support Group and double-digit organic net sales growth for the Electronic Technologies Group's space and aerospace products.

Cash flow provided by operating activities increased 45% to $204.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, up from $141.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. We continue to forecast strong cash flow from operations for fiscal 2025.

Our total debt to net income attributable to HEICO ratio was 3.79x as of April 30, 2025, down from 4.34x as of October 31, 2024. Our net debt to EBITDA ratio was 1.86x as of April 30, 2025, down from 2.06x as of October 31, 2024. See our reconciliation of total debt to net debt at the end of this press release.

As we look ahead to the remainder of fiscal 2025, we remain confident in achieving net sales growth across both the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments, driven primarily by strong organic demand for most of our products. Additionally, we aim to accelerate growth through our recently completed acquisitions while positioning ourselves to capitalize on future acquisition opportunities. Our disciplined financial strategy continues to focus on maximizing long-term shareholder value through a balanced approach of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives aimed at gaining market share, while maintaining a strong financial position and preserving flexibility."

Flight Support Group

Noting the Flight Support Group's record setting second quarter results, the Company stated that it extended its growth trend and achieved quarterly increases of 24% and 19% in operating income and net sales, respectively, as compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2024. These exceptional results principally reflect robust 14% quarterly organic net sales growth driven by increased demand across all of Flight Support Group's product lines, as well as the contributions from the fiscal 2025 and 2024 acquisitions. The Flight Support Group has now achieved nineteen consecutive quarters of growth in net sales.

The Flight Support Group's net sales increased 19% to a record $767.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, up from $647.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. The Flight Support Group's net sales increased 17% to a record $1,480.2 million in the first six months of fiscal 2025, up from $1,265.9 million in the first six months of fiscal 2024. The net sales increase in the second quarter and first six months of fiscal 2025 reflects strong organic growth of 14% and the impact from our fiscal 2025 and 2024 acquisitions. The organic net sales growth in the second quarter and first six months of fiscal 2025 reflects increased demand across all of our product lines.

The Flight Support Group's operating income increased 24% to a record $185.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, up from $148.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. The operating income increase principally reflects the previously mentioned net sales growth and an improved gross profit margin, partially offset by the impact from changes in the estimated fair value of accrued contingent consideration. The improved gross profit margin principally reflects higher net sales within our repair and overhaul parts and services product line and higher net sales and a more favorable mix of defense products within our specialty products product line.

The Flight Support Group's operating income increased 23% to a record $351.1 million in the first six months of fiscal 2025, up from $285.0 million in the first six months of fiscal 2024. The operating income increase principally reflects the previously mentioned net sales growth, an improved gross profit margin, and selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expense efficiencies realized from the net sales growth, partially offset by the impact from changes in estimated fair value of accrued contingent consideration. The improved gross profit margin principally reflects the higher net sales across all of our product lines and a more favorable mix of defense products within our specialty products product line.

The Flight Support Group's operating margin improved to 24.1% in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, up from 23.0% in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. The operating margin increase principally reflects the previously mentioned improved gross profit margin, partially offset by the impact from the previously mentioned changes in the estimated fair value of accrued contingent consideration.

The Flight Support Group's operating margin improved to 23.7% in the first six months of fiscal 2025, up from 22.5% in the first six months of fiscal 2024. The operating margin increase principally reflects the previously mentioned improved gross profit margin.

Electronic Technologies Group

With respect to the Electronic Technologies Group's strong second quarter results the Company credited improved demand for the majority of its products, including strong double-digit organic net sales growth for the Electronic Technologies Group's space and aerospace products, which contributed favorably to the quarterly results.

The Electronic Technologies Group's net sales increased 7% to $342.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, up from $319.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. The net sales increase reflects organic growth of 4% and the impact from our fiscal 2024 and 2025 acquisitions. The organic net sales growth is mainly attributable to increased demand for our space, aerospace, and other electronics products, partially offset by a decrease in demand for our medical and defense products.

The Electronic Technologies Group's net sales increased 11% to a record $672.5 million in the first six months of fiscal 2025, up from $605.3 million in the first six months of fiscal 2024. The net sales increase reflects strong organic growth of 7% and the impact from our fiscal 2024 and 2025 acquisitions. The organic net sales growth mainly reflects increased demand for our space, defense, and aerospace products, partially offset by a decrease in demand for our medical products.

The Electronic Technologies Group's operating income increased 3% to $77.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, up from $75.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. The operating income increase principally reflects the previously mentioned net sales growth and SG&A expense efficiencies realized from the net sales growth, partially offset by a lower gross profit margin. The lower gross profit margin principally reflects the decreased defense and medical products net sales, partially offset by the increased space products net sales.

The Electronic Technologies Group's operating income increased 18% to a record $154.3 million in the first six months of fiscal 2025, up from $130.6 million in the first six months of fiscal 2024. The operating income increase principally reflects the previously mentioned net sales growth and SG&A expense efficiencies realized from the increased net sales.

The Electronic Technologies Group's operating margin was 22.8% in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, as compared to 23.6% in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. The lower operating margin principally reflects the previously mentioned lower gross profit margin, partially offset by a decrease in SG&A expenses as a percentage of net sales, mainly due to the previously mentioned efficiencies.

The Electronic Technologies Group's operating margin improved to 23.0% in the first six months of fiscal 2025, up from 21.6% in the first six months of fiscal 2024. The increased operating margin principally reflects lower SG&A expenses as a percentage of net sales, mainly due to the previously mentioned efficiencies.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide additional information about the Company's results, HEICO has discussed in this press release its EBITDA (calculated as net income attributable to HEICO adjusted for depreciation and amortization expense, net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, interest expense and income tax expense), its net debt (calculated as total debt less cash and cash equivalents), and its net debt to EBITDA ratio (calculated as net debt divided by EBITDA), which are not prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP").

These non-GAAP measures are included to supplement the Company's financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and because the Company uses such measures to monitor and evaluate the performance of its business and believes the presentation of these measures enhance an investor's ability to analyze trends in the Company's business and to evaluate the Company's performance relative to other companies in its industry. However, these non-GAAP measures have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's financial results as reported under GAAP.

These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. These measures should only be used to evaluate the Company's results of operations in conjunction with their corresponding GAAP measures. Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation G of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, the Company has provided a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures in the last table included in this press release.

(NOTE: HEICO has two classes of common stock traded on the NYSE. Both classes, the Class A Common Stock (HEI.A) and the Common Stock (HEI), are virtually identical in all economic respects. The only difference between the share classes is the voting rights. The Class A Common Stock (HEI.A) carries 1/10 vote per share and the Common Stock (HEI) carries one vote per share.)

There are currently approximately 84.1 million shares of HEICO's Class A Common Stock (HEI.A) outstanding and 55.0 million shares of HEICO's Common Stock (HEI) outstanding. The stock symbols for HEICO's two classes of common stock on most websites are HEI.A and HEI. However, some websites change HEICO's Class A Common Stock trading symbol (HEI.A) to HEI/A or HEIa.

As previously announced, HEICO will hold a conference call on Wednesday, May 28, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time to discuss its second quarter results. Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call should dial: US and Canada (888) 256-1007, International (929) 477-0448, wait for the conference operator and provide the operator with the Conference ID 6480981. A digital replay will be available two hours after the completion of the conference for 14 days. To access the replay, please visit our website at https://www.heico.com under the Investors section for details.

HEICO Corporation is engaged primarily in the design, production, servicing and distribution of products and services to certain niche segments of the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications and electronics industries through its Hollywood, Florida-based Flight Support Group and its Miami, Florida-based Electronic Technologies Group. HEICO's customers include a majority of the world's airlines and overhaul shops, as well as numerous defense and space contractors and military agencies worldwide, in addition to medical, telecommunications and electronics equipment manufacturers. For more information about HEICO, please visit our website at https://www.heico.com .

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties and contingencies. HEICO's actual results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by those forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include, among others: the severity, magnitude and duration of public health threats, such as the COVID-19 pandemic; our liquidity and the amount and timing of cash generation; lower commercial air travel, airline fleet changes or airline purchasing decisions, which could cause lower demand for our goods and services; product specification costs and requirements, which could cause an increase to our costs to complete contracts; governmental and regulatory demands, export policies and restrictions, reductions in defense, space or homeland security spending by U.S. and/or foreign customers or competition from existing and new competitors, which could reduce our sales; our ability to introduce new products and services at profitable pricing levels, which could reduce our sales or sales growth; product development or manufacturing difficulties, which could increase our product development and manufacturing costs and delay sales; cyber security events or other disruptions of our information technology systems could adversely affect our business; and our ability to make acquisitions, including obtaining any applicable domestic and/or foreign governmental approvals, and achieve operating synergies from acquired businesses; customer credit risk; interest, foreign currency exchange and income tax rates; and economic conditions, including the effects of inflation, within and outside of the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications and electronics industries, which could negatively impact our costs and revenues. Parties receiving this material are encouraged to review all of HEICO's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including, but not limited to, filings on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

HEICO CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended April 30, 2025 2024 Net sales $ 1,097,820 $ 955,395 Cost of sales 660,016 583,600 Selling, general and administrative expenses 189,652 162,642 Operating income 248,152 209,153 Interest expense (32,865 ) (38,512 ) Other income 636 460 Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interests 215,923 171,101 Income tax expense 45,400 36,200 Net income from consolidated operations 170,523 134,901 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 13,730 11,755 Net income attributable to HEICO $ 156,793 $ 123,146 Net income per share attributable to HEICO shareholders: Basic $ 1.13 $ .89 Diluted $ 1.12 $ .88 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 139,005 138,386 Diluted 140,599 140,059

Three Months Ended April 30, 2025 2024 Operating segment information: Net sales: Flight Support Group $ 767,070 $ 647,232 Electronic Technologies Group 342,167 319,322 Intersegment sales (11,417 ) (11,159 ) $ 1,097,820 $ 955,395 Operating income: Flight Support Group $ 184,980 $ 148,876 Electronic Technologies Group 77,880 75,263 Other, primarily corporate (14,708 ) (14,986 ) $ 248,152 $ 209,153 Depreciation and amortization: Flight Support Group $ 28,449 $ 23,889 Electronic Technologies Group 19,537 18,245 Other, primarily corporate 891 697 $ 48,877 (c) $ 42,831 (c)

HEICO CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data)

Six Months Ended April 30, 2025 2024 Net sales $ 2,128,042 $ 1,851,758 Cost of sales 1,284,576 1,133,194 Selling, general and administrative expenses 368,509 329,201 Operating income 474,957 389,363 Interest expense (65,323 ) (77,119 ) Other income 1,555 1,139 Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interests 411,189 313,383 Income tax expense 59,100 (a) 53,000 (b) Net income from consolidated operations 352,089 260,383 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 27,341 22,539 Net income attributable to HEICO $ 324,748 (a) $ 237,844 (b) Net income per share attributable to HEICO shareholders: Basic $ 2.34 (a) $ 1.72 (b) Diluted $ 2.31 (a) $ 1.70 (b) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 138,921 138,325 Diluted 140,541 139,976

Six Months Ended April 30, 2025 2024 Operating segment information: Net sales: Flight Support Group $ 1,480,244 $ 1,265,948 Electronic Technologies Group 672,482 605,264 Intersegment sales (24,684 ) (19,454 ) $ 2,128,042 $ 1,851,758 Operating income: Flight Support Group $ 351,096 $ 284,967 Electronic Technologies Group 154,336 130,591 Other, primarily corporate (30,475 ) (26,195 ) $ 474,957 $ 389,363 Depreciation and amortization: Flight Support Group $ 54,281 $ 48,233 Electronic Technologies Group 39,037 36,710 Other, primarily corporate 1,784 1,393 $ 95,102 (c) $ 86,336 (c)

HEICO CORPORATION

Footnotes to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(a) During the first quarter of fiscal 2025, the Company recognized a $27.2 million discrete tax benefit from stock option exercises, which, net of noncontrolling interests, increased net income attributable to HEICO by $26.5 million, or $.19 per basic and diluted share.

(b) During the first quarter of fiscal 2024, the Company recognized a $13.6 million discrete tax benefit from stock option exercises, which, net of noncontrolling interests, increased net income attributable to HEICO by $13.3 million, or $.10 per basic and diluted share.

(c) Depreciation and amortization information on the Company's two operating segments for the three and six months ended April 30, 2025 and 2024, is as follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended April 30, Six Months Ended April 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Depreciation: Flight Support Group $ 6,609 $ 5,442 $ 13,187 $ 11,929 Electronic Technologies Group 6,061 5,522 12,030 11,061 Other, primarily corporate 498 305 999 609 $ 13,168 $ 11,269 $ 26,216 $ 23,599 Amortization: Flight Support Group $ 21,840 $ 18,447 $ 41,094 $ 36,304 Electronic Technologies Group 13,476 12,723 27,007 25,649 Other, primarily corporate 393 392 785 784 $ 35,709 $ 31,562 $ 68,886 $ 62,737

HEICO CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

April 30, 2025 October 31, 2024 Cash and cash equivalents $ 242,309 $ 162,103 Accounts receivable, net 591,404 538,487 Contract assets 124,683 112,235 Inventories, net 1,244,497 1,170,949 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 80,456 78,518 Total current assets 2,283,349 2,062,292 Property, plant and equipment, net 359,320 339,034 Goodwill 3,530,154 3,380,295 Intangible assets, net 1,433,631 1,334,774 Other assets 485,722 476,427 Total assets $ 8,092,176 $ 7,592,822 Current maturities of long-term debt $ 3,789 $ 4,107 Other current liabilities 661,069 659,744 Total current liabilities 664,858 663,851 Long-term debt, net of current maturities 2,274,362 2,225,267 Deferred income taxes 100,401 114,156 Other long-term liabilities 580,777 525,986 Total liabilities 3,620,398 3,529,260 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 436,471 366,156 Shareholders' equity 4,035,307 3,697,406 Total liabilities and equity $ 8,092,176 $ 7,592,822

HEICO CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

Six Months Ended April 30, 2025 2024 Operating Activities: Net income from consolidated operations $ 352,089 $ 260,383 Depreciation and amortization 95,102 86,336 Share-based compensation expense 10,671 9,463 Employer contributions to HEICO Savings and Investment Plan 8,500 8,802 Increase (decrease) in accrued contingent consideration, net 6,766 (5,326 ) Deferred income tax benefit (17,940 ) (11,532 ) Payment of contingent consideration (2,190 ) (6,203 ) (Increase) decrease in accounts receivable (40,361 ) 5,309 (Increase) decrease in contract assets (12,319 ) 3,172 Increase in inventories (46,134 ) (71,103 ) Increase (decrease) in current liabilities, net 526 (76,338 ) Other 53,019 49,829 Net cash provided by operating activities 407,729 252,792 Investing Activities: Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (286,161 ) (46,208 ) Capital expenditures (33,299 ) (26,325 ) Investments related to HEICO Leadership Compensation Plan (17,700 ) (14,410 ) Other (2,599 ) 1,657 Net cash used in investing activities (339,759 ) (85,286 ) Financing Activities: Borrowings (payments) on revolving credit facility, net 50,000 (75,000 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (17,563 ) (15,372 ) Cash dividends paid (15,272 ) (13,831 ) Payment of contingent consideration (5,954 ) (13,797 ) Acquisitions of noncontrolling interests (4,205 ) (3,165 ) Redemptions of common stock related to stock option exercises (1,415 ) (2,352 ) Payments on short-term debt, net - (13,924 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises 5,786 4,151 Other (2,114 ) (1,905 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 9,263 (135,195 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 2,973 802 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 80,206 33,113 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 162,103 171,048 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 242,309 $ 204,161

HEICO CORPORATION

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except ratios)

Three Months Ended April 30, EBITDA Calculation 2025 2024 Net income attributable to HEICO $ 156,793 $ 123,146 Plus: Depreciation and amortization 48,877 42,831 Plus: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 13,730 11,755 Plus: Interest expense 32,865 38,512 Plus: Income tax expense 45,400 36,200 EBITDA (a) $ 297,665 $ 252,444

Six Months Ended April 30, EBITDA Calculation 2025 2024 Net income attributable to HEICO $ 324,748 $ 237,844 Plus: Depreciation and amortization 95,102 86,336 Plus: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 27,341 22,539 Plus: Interest expense 65,323 77,119 Plus: Income tax expense 59,100 53,000 EBITDA (a) $ 571,614 $ 476,838

Trailing Twelve Months Ended EBITDA Calculation April 30, 2025 October 31, 2024 Net income attributable to HEICO $ 601,013 $ 514,109 Plus: Depreciation and amortization 184,097 175,331 Plus: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 49,779 44,977 Plus: Interest expense 137,517 149,313 Plus: Income tax expense 124,600 118,500 EBITDA (a) $ 1,097,006 $ 1,002,230

Net Debt Calculation April 30, 2025 October 31, 2024 Total debt $ 2,278,151 $ 2,229,374 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (242,309 ) (162,103 ) Net debt (a) $ 2,035,842 $ 2,067,271 Total debt $ 2,278,151 $ 2,229,374 Net income attributable to HEICO (trailing twelve months) $ 601,013 $ 514,109 Total debt to net income attributable to HEICO ratio 3.79 4.34 Net debt $ 2,035,842 $ 2,067,271 EBITDA (trailing twelve months) $ 1,097,006 $ 1,002,230 Net debt to EBITDA ratio (a) 1.86 2.06 (a) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this press release.

Victor H. Mendelson (305) 374-1745 ext. 7590

Carlos L. Macau, Jr. (954) 987-4000 ext. 7570

SOURCE: HEICO Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/heico-corporation-reports-net-income-up-27-on-record-operating-income-up-19-a-1032363