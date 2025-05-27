Levi Strauss Co. (NYSE: LEVI) today announced that Harmit Singh, chief financial and growth officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference in Paris on Thursday, June 5, 2025, at 12:30 p.m. CEST (6:30 a.m. ET).

To access the live webcast, please visit https://kvgo.com/deutsche-bank/levi-strauss-co-june-2025

A replay of the webcast will be available on http://investors.levistrauss.com

About Levi Strauss Co.

Levi Strauss Co. (LS&Co.) is one of the world's largest brand-name apparel companies and a global leader in jeanswear. The company designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi's®, Levi Strauss Signature, Denizen®, Dockers® and Beyond Yoga® brands. Its products are sold in approximately 120 countries worldwide through a combination of chain retailers, department stores, online sites, and a global footprint of approximately 3,400 retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss Co.'s reported 2024 net revenues were $6.4 billion. For more information, go to http://levistrauss.com, and for financial news and announcements go to http://investors.levistrauss.com.

