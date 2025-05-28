

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwest Airlines is bringing a major shift to its long-standing customer-friendly policy. Starting Wednesday, the airline will begin charging passengers for checked luggage, ending its iconic 'two bags fly free' offer that has been a hallmark of the brand for over five decades.



Under the new policy, customers will pay $35 for the first checked bag and $45 for the second on tickets booked from May 29 onward. The change applies to Basic, Wanna Get Away Plus, and Anytime fares.



The move aligns Southwest with competitors like Delta, United, and American Airlines, and comes amid growing pressure from activist investor Elliott Investment Management, which recently gained significant influence over the airline's board.



While the new baggage fees mark a significant departure from tradition, certain passengers will retain their perks. Business Select travelers and Rapid Rewards A-List Preferred members will continue to receive two free checked bags, while A-List members and Southwest credit card holders and up to three companions on the same reservation will be allowed one checked bag at no charge.



Southwest is also rolling out Basic Economy fares on Wednesday. These no-frills tickets restrict changes, limit boarding priority, and reduce the validity of flight credits from 12 months to six. Additionally, the airline plans to phase out its open-seating model, offering assigned seats and premium seating options on future flights starting in 2026.



Despite backlash on social media and concerns from loyal customers, CEO Bob Jordan said bookings have remained steady since the policy was announced in March.



As the last major U.S. airline to adopt checked baggage fees, Southwest's transformation reflects a broader industry trend toward increased ancillary revenue.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News