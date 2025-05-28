

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Motorola Solutions (MSI) announced that it agreed to acquire Silvus Technologies, Inc. for $4.4 billion in up-front consideration.



The deal price comprise of approximately $4.38 billion in cash and approximately $20 million in restricted stock to certain employee equity holders. Additionally, under the terms of the transaction, Silvus has the potential to receive an earnout of up to $600 million in the aggregate based on business performance over consecutive twelve-month periods ending in 2027 and 2028.



The acquisition is expected to close in third quarter or fourth quarter of 2025.



Based in Los Angeles, California, Silvus designs and develops software-defined high-speed mobile ad-hoc network (MANET) technology that enables highly secure data, video and voice communications without the need for fixed infrastructure.



The companies expect to combine their exceptional engineering teams and leverage Motorola Solutions' go-to-market footprint to reach customers globally.



