Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2025) - Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC) (OTCQB: DTCFF) (FSE: DTC) ("Defence" or the "Company"), a Canadian biopharmaceutical company developing advanced cancer therapeutics and drug delivery technologies, is pleased to announce that its Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer will be attending the prestigious BIO International Convention, taking place in Boston from June 16-19, 2025. This event brings together global leaders in biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, providing a unique opportunity for Defence to engage with key stakeholders and showcase its innovative technologies.

The BIO International Convention is recognized as the largest and most comprehensive event in the biotechnology sector, attracting over 20,000 industry leaders from around the world. The conference serves as a vital platform for networking, fostering collaborations, and exploring investment opportunities. The event offers invaluable opportunities for both chance encounters and pre-scheduled meetings with investors, partners, and collaborators, making it an essential event for companies seeking to expand their reach and impact within the biotech and pharma industries.

At this year's convention, Defence will highlight the significant potential of its Accum® technology, designed to enhance the efficacy of antibody-drug conjugates ("ADCs") and improve tumor-killing capabilities-even with ADCs previously considered to have limited therapeutic potential. By participating in BIO 2025, Defence seeks to advance discussions with prospective partners and investors, furthering its mission to deliver next-generation cancer therapies.

About Defence:

Defence Therapeutics is a publicly-traded clinical-stage biotechnology company developing and engineering the next generation of radio-immuno-conjugate and ADC products using its proprietary platform in addition to novel immune-oncology vaccines. The core of Defence Therapeutics platform is the ACCUM® technology, which enables precision delivery of radio-immuno-conjugates or ADCs in their intact form to target cells, and vaccine antigens. As a result, increased efficacy and potency can be reached against catastrophic illness such as cancer and infectious diseases.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the CSE nor its market regulator, as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/253579

SOURCE: Defence Therapeutics Inc.