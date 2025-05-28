

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Nokia Corp. (NOK) Wednesday said it launched a co-existing solution to run 10G, 25G and 50G PON technologies on the same fiber broadband network, without interruption.



Built for high-speed service operations, the new co-existence network element supports dense deployments, enabling operators to meet the growing demand for ultra-fast broadband connectivity.



'Our co-existence solution allows operators to support all flavors of PON on a single fiber, providing the flexibility to pick and choose the technology that is best suited to meet the unique demands of their residential and enterprise customers, both today and for years to come,' said Geert Heyninck, General Manager of Broadband Networks at Nokia.



