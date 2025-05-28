KAWASAKI, Japan, May 28, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited today announced the successful completion of the acquisition of GK Software, which is now a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fujitsu Group.With the transaction now complete, a new and exciting chapter begins. GK, which currently serves more than a quarter of the world's top 50 retailers across 60 countries, has strong brand recognition in the retail industry, leading the global market with industry-leading POS and SaaS solutions including AI-powered price optimization. The two companies will strengthen their cooperation with Fujitsu contributing its technology to GK, including Fujitsu Kozuchi, Data Intelligence PaaS, and Dynamic SCM, and global delivery capabilities such as high-precision demand forecasting, which will increase added value for customers. GK's retail technology will underpin the Consumer Experience pillar of Fujitsu Uvance - Fujitsu solutions that accelerate business and address societal challenges - and strengthen the Uvance proposition in the global retail market.There will be no changes to GK's management structure. Michael Scheibner will continue to serve as CEO and Chairman of the Board, and Michael Jaszczyk will remain Chief Digital Transformation Officer, ensuring continuity in leadership and a strong foundation for the next phase of growth.Yoshinami Takahashi, Corporate Executive Officer, Corporate Vice President, COO, Head of Global Solutions, comments:"This marks a major step forward in Fujitsu's transformation through Fujitsu Uvance and underlines our strong commitment to growth in key industries. We are excited about the opportunities ahead and confident that, together with GK, we will deliver even greater value to customers worldwide."About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 113,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: global.fujitsu.Press ContactsFujitsu LimitedPublic and Investor Relations DivisionInquiriesSource: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.