Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 28.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
150% Plus seit Januar - dieser deutsche Smallcap könnte das nächste große Ding werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JC4E | ISIN: CA95083R1001 | Ticker-Symbol: RKVA
Tradegate
28.05.25 | 11:31
12,080 Euro
+1,51 % +0,180
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
WESDOME GOLD MINES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WESDOME GOLD MINES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,92012,08012:01
11,91512,09012:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.05.2025 23:06 Uhr
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wesdome Gold Mines: Wesdome Reports Voting Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX:WDO, OTCQX:WDOFF) ("Wesdome" or the "Company") today announces the results of its 2025 annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today. A replay of the Meeting is available on the Company's website.

A total of 96,142,077 common shares were represented at the Meeting, representing 63.99% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

All matters presented for shareholder approval at the Meeting were approved, as follows:

  1. Election of the directors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders;
  2. Appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as auditor of the Company and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration; and
  3. Approval of an advisory non-binding resolution accepting the approach to executive compensation disclosed in the Company's Management Information Circular dated April 16, 2025.

Election of Directors

The following eight individuals were elected as directors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders:

Name of NomineeVotes
For		%
For		Votes
Withheld / Abstain		%
Withheld / Abstain
Anthea Bath81,105,29699.82144,7420.18
Edward Dowling78,420,00196.522,830,0373.48
Louise Grondin80,781,27699.42468,7620.58
Jacqueline Ricci79,794,65098.211,455,3881.79
Brian Skanderbeg79,567,13897.931,682,9002.07
Edie Thome79,505,42197.851,744,6172.15
Bill Washington79,118,46297.382,131,5762.62
Philip Yee81,180,82899.9169,2100.09

Appointment of Auditor

Based on proxies received and votes cast during the Meeting, Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Accountants, were appointed as independent auditor of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders and the directors are authorized to fix their remuneration:

Votes
For
%
For		Votes
Withheld / Abstain
%
Withheld / Abstain
Appointment of Auditor94,790,44398.591,351,6341.41

Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

Based on proxies received and votes cast by ballot during the Meeting, the advisory non-binding resolution accepting the approach to executive compensation disclosed in the Company's Management Information Circular dated April 16, 2025 was approved as follows:

Votes
For
%
For		Votes
Against
%
Against
Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation78,717,27496.882,532,7643.12

The Report of Voting Results has been filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Wesdome

Wesdome is a Canadian-focused gold producer with two high-grade underground assets - the Eagle River mine in Ontario and the Kiena mine in Quebec. The Company's primary goal is to responsibly leverage its operating platform and high-quality brownfield and greenfield exploration pipeline to build a growing value-driven Canadian gold producer.

Raj GillTrish Moran
SVP, Corporate Development & Investor RelationsVP, Investor Relations
Phone: +1.416.360.3743 Phone: +1.416.564.4290
E-Mail: invest@wesdome.comE-mail: trish.moran@wesdome.com

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0a27970e-0e39-4a46-b991-b004a323066c


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.