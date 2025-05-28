Santo Niño: A New Gold-Silver Discovery Confirmed 900 Metres South of the Santa Elena Plant.

Navidad: Drilling Expands the Mineral Deposit Footprint and Returns Higher-Grade Gold and Silver.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2025) - First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: AG) (FSE: FMV) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") is pleased to report a second significant discovery of vein-hosted gold and silver mineralization within a year at the Santa Elena property in Sonora, Mexico, and to share additional positive drilling results from the Navidad discovery. The near surface, newly identified Santo Niño vein, located approximately one kilometre south of the Santa Elena mine, marks a significant addition to the district. Resource addition and resource conversion drilling at the Navidad Discovery - completed after maiden Inferred Resource estimate declaration (see news release dated March 31, 2025) - substantially increased the size of the mineralized area and several holes returned higher than average grades for the deposit. With the additions of Navidad and Santo Niño, the Santa Elena property now hosts four significant gold-silver deposits: Santa Elena, Ermitaño, Navidad, and Santo Niño, underscoring the growing scale and potential of the district.

"The past twelve months of our exploration activities at Santa Elena have been outstanding," stated Keith Neumeyer, President & CEO of First Majestic. "The Santo Niño discovery marks yet another exciting milestone for the district, and the drilling shows the vein remains open for expansion in most directions. At the same time, step-out drilling at the Navidad Discovery continues to intercept exceptionally high-grade mineralization and expand the resource envelope. Together with the producing Santa Elena and Ermitaño mines, these new deposits confirm Santa Elena as a truly prolific district with tremendous untapped potential. We believe Santo Niño and Navidad will meaningfully extend the mine life and will unlock additional value to the portfolio."

EXPLORATION HIGHLIGHTS FOR SANTO NIÑO AND NAVIDAD

Exploration drilling approximately 900 metres ("m") south of the Santa Elena processing plant has discovered the Santo Niño vein - a large, epithermal quartz-adularia vein hosting gold ("Au") and silver ("Ag") within a newly identified fault zone. Exploration drilling to date has traced the vein over one kilometre ("km") of strike and 400 m down-dip, with thirteen intercepts to date returning significant gold and silver grades. Confirmed mineralization spans more than 600 m along strike and approximately 200 m down dip, and the upside potential is open in multiple directions. Geological characteristics closely mirror those of the Ermitaño deposit, situated approximately 2.2 km to the east-southeast along strike, underscoring the district-scale potential at Santa Elena.

Drilling of the Navidad/Winter vein system, following the maiden Inferred Mineral Resource estimate effective December 31, 2024, expanded the footprint of precious metal mineralization while returning gold and silver grades substantially higher than were reported in the maiden Resource estimate. Drillhole EWUG-25-050 targeted the Winter vein more than 100 m east of prior drilling and intersected some of the highest-grade mineralization ever encountered on the Santa Elena Property: 6.8 m grading 14.8 g/t Au and 642 g/t Ag for an AgEq grade of 1,898 g/t. This interval includes 1.2 m at 29.5 g/t Au and 919 g/t Ag for 3,427 g/t AgEq; and 2.5m at 21.2 g/t Au and 1,093 g/t Ag for 2,897 g/t AgEq. Five additional significant intersections were cut further downhole including that of the Navidad vein. Resource conversion drilling confirms the continuity of precious metal mineralization and, in general, returned significantly higher gold and silver grades than estimated from prior drilling.

KEY DRILLING HIGHLIGHTS

Tables 1-3 below present a selection of drill hole intercepts with significant assay results from drilling at the Santo Niño and Navidad discoveries. All intercepts are true width.

Santo Niño Discovery Highlights

Table 1: Santo Niño Vein Significant Intercepts

Hole ID From (m) To (m) True Width (m) Metal Grades SE-24-04 471.45 473.80 1.93 3.07 g/t Au and 115 g/t Ag And 479.80 482.40 1.99 2.69 g/t Au and 59 g/t Ag SE-25-15 345.00 347.20 1.91 8.38 g/t Au and 248 g/t Ag Includes 1 345.75 346.25 0.43 27.50 g/t Au and 641 g/t Ag SE-25-19 363.20 364.95 1.12 2.10 g/t Au and 34 g/t Ag And 366.25 372.30 5.24 1.51 g/t Au and 81 g/t Ag And 374.00 388.25 12.34 1.65 g/t Au and 113 g/t Ag SE-25-23 376.20 378.60 1.84 4.81 g/t Au and 94 g/t Ag

Navidad Discovery Highlights

Table 2: Winter Vein Significant Intercepts

Hole ID From (m) To (m) True Width (m) Metal Grades EWUG-25-050 702.50 713.10 6.81 14.77 g/t Au and 642 g/t Ag Includes 1 702.90 704.75 1.19 29.51 g/t Au and 919 g/t Ag Includes 2 705.10 708.95 2.47 21.22 g/t Au and 1093 g/t Ag EWUG-25-051 569.10 575.90 5.89 11.11 g/t Au and 215 g/t Ag Includes 1 569.45 569.90 0.39 17.81 g/t Au and 189 g/t Ag Includes 2 571.15 572.50 1.17 24.99 g/t Au and 435 g/t Ag Includes 3 573.45 573.80 0.30 12.05 g/t Au and 518 g/t Ag Includes 4 574.35 575.00 0.56 16.52 g/t Au and 367 g/t Ag

Table 3: Navidad Vein Significant Intercepts

Hole ID From (m) To (m) True Width (m) Metal Grades EW-24-387 1369.65 1371.75 1.61 4.74 g/t Au and 209 g/t Ag EW-25-389 1120.95 1122.55 1.23 2.33 g/t Au and 158 g/t Ag EW-25-389 1124.65 1129.55 3.75 6.06 g/t Au and 103 g/t Ag EWUG-25-047 803.90 806.90 1.93 2.54 g/t Au and 14 g/t Ag EWUG-25-047 815.00 825.45 9.05 3.31 g/t Au and 55 g/t Ag EWUG-25-050 1017.00 1019.50 1.25 2.75 g/t Au and 314 g/t Ag

District-Scale Exploration Strategy

Building on the exploration model unveiled in February 2025, our exploration team delivered a second gold and silver discovery in less than 12 months - the Santo Niño vein. By drilling beneath the masking andesitic cover into the prospective rhyolite horizon, geologists intercepted the Santo Niño vein and delineated zones of high-grade mineralization. Large portions of the Santa Elena concession, where this rhyolite is concealed, have not yet been explored, underscoring the district's untapped potential. Figure 1 shows the locations of the two new discoveries within the broader Santa Elena property.

Figure 1: Santa Elena Property Schematic Map of the Santo Niño and Navidad Discovery Areas. Plan View.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1475/253610_92522a9524a179e3_002full.jpg

Santo Niño Target

The Santo Niño discovery sits approximately 900 m south of the Santa Elena processing plant and 2.2 km west-northwest of the Ermitaño deposit. Twenty-three diamond drill core holes have been completed to date with thirteen returning significant vein-hosted gold and silver mineralization (Figures 2 and 3). Eleven of those intercepts define a continuous, higher-grade zone in the vein's western upper levels.

Santo Niño is a low-sulphidation, epithermal quartz-adularia vein within the Santo Niño fault zone (Figure 4). Drilling shows the structure strikes north-northwest and dips moderately to the northeast. The vein has now been traced for more than 1 km along strike and 400 m down-dip. Within that envelope, a mineralized core measuring ~600 m along strike by ~220 m down-dip has been identified to date. The average thickness of the mineralized zone is ~4.5 m and ranges from 1 m to 12.3 m. The mineralized area outlined by drilling is located in the western portion of the drill pattern projecting towards surface and the westernmost drill holes have returned some of the highest gold and silver grades. Mineralization remains open to the west and up-dip, while step-out holes on the east side have also intersected additional significant Au-Ag values that are open both eastward and at depth.

The full extent of the Santo Niño vein is yet to be defined, and substantial follow-up drilling is planned for 2025 to test its lateral and vertical potential.

Figure 2: Santo Niño Discovery Details, Santo Niño Vein. (A) Vertical Cross-Section of the Santo Niño Vein looking East. (B) Plan View of the Santo Niño Vein. (C) Long-Section Looking North. Full Projection of Santa Elena Mine Located ~ 1km North from Santo Niño Vein.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1475/253610_92522a9524a179e3_003full.jpg

Figure 3: Santo Niño Vein Long Section Looking North with Significant Intercepts Highlighting the Emerging Mineral Discovery.

Santa Elena Mine Projected in the Background for Reference.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1475/253610_92522a9524a179e3_004full.jpg

Figure 4: Core Photography of the Sano Niño Quartz-Adularia Vein with Gold and Silver Mineralization Detected by XRF Analysis

Hole SE-25-19 Assay Results: 12.34 m at 1.65 g/t Au and 113 g/t Ag (true width)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1475/253610_92522a9524a179e3_005full.jpg

Navidad Target

Drilling in the first half of 2025 has significantly expanded the Navidad/Winter vein system and delivered assay grades that exceed the averages estimated from prior drilling in the maiden Inferred Mineral Resource estimate. Step-out and in-fill holes have now traced the combined structure for 1.3 km along strike and 450 m down-dip, confirming both the lateral continuity and the vertical reach of high-grade mineralization.

The most significant growth has occurred on the eastern flank of the deposit. Since the resource cut-off date, drilling to the east has expanded the Winter vein by 175 m, and the Navidad vein by 325 m, with each step-out hole returning robust precious-metal values (Figure 5).

Three holes highlight the potential for deposit grade increase, and core photos from these holes are shown in Figures 6 and 7:

EWUG-25-050 (Winter vein) - drilled from an underground drill bay - an expansionary hole that intersected 6.81 m true width grading 14.77 g/t Au and 642 g/t Ag (1,898 g/t AgEq), including sub-intervals of 1.19 m at 29.51 g/t Au and 919 g/t Ag (3,427 g/t AgEq) and 2.47 m at 21.22 g/t Au and 1,093 g/t Ag (2,897 g/t AgEq).

EWUG-25-051 (Winter vein) - drilled from an underground drill bay, intersected 5.89 m at 11.1 g/t Au and 215 g/t Ag (1,159 g/t AgEq), including sub-interval of 1.17m at 24.99 g/t Au and 435 g/t Ag (2,559 g/t AgEq).

EW-25-389 (Navidad vein) - returned 3.75m at 6.06 g/t Au and 103 g/t Ag (618 g/t AgEq).

Structural interpretation indicates that the principal mineral shoots in both veins plunge gently - about 20° toward the east-northeast - and remain open up and down plunge (Figures 8 and 9).

In combination with the emerging Santo Niño discovery, the Navidad/Winter results reinforce Santa Elena's status as a district-scale, multi-deposit system with significant upside. An aggressive drill program, with nine active rigs currently, is in progress for the remainder of 2025, drilling aims to test the full strike length and depth potential of the new discoveries and to explore for additional mineral deposits.

Figure 5: Navidad Vein System Detail. Winter and Navidad Veins. (A) Long-Section of Winter Vein Showing Expansion from Drilling. (B) Plan View of Winter Vein. (C) Long Section of Navidad Vein Showing Expansion from Drilling. (D) Plan View of Navidad Vein.

Full Projection, Long Sections Looking North.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1475/253610_92522a9524a179e3_006full.jpg

Figure 6: Core Photography of the Winter Vein with Very High-Grade Gold and Silver Mineralization Detected by XRF Analyzer.

Hole EW-25-050 Assay Results: 6.81 m at 14.77 g/t Au and 642 g/t Ag (true width).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1475/253610_92522a9524a179e3_007full.jpg

Figure 7: Core Photography of the Navidad Vein with High-Grade Gold and Silver Mineralization Detected by XRF Analyzer.

Hole EW-25-389 Assay Results: 1.23 m at 2.33 g/t Au and 158 g/t Ag and 3.75 m at 6.06 g/t Au and 103 g/t Ag (true width).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1475/253610_92522a9524a179e3_008full.jpg

Figure 8: Winter Vein Long Section Looking Northwest with Significant Intercepts. Green Boundary Represents the Previously Disclosed Inferred Mineral Resource.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1475/253610_92522a9524a179e3_009full.jpg

Figure 9: Navidad Vein Long Section Looking Northwest with Significant Intercepts. Green Boundary Represents the Previously Disclosed Inferred Mineral Resource.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1475/253610_92522a9524a179e3_010full.jpg

Table 4: Drilling Summary of Significant Gold and Silver Drill Hole Intercepts at Santo Niño and Navidad Discoveries

Drillhole Target Target Type Significant Intercept From

(m) To

(m) True Length

(m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) AgEq

(g/t) Santo Niño Project SE-24-04 Santo Niño Vein 1 Resource addition 471.45 473.80 1.93 3.07 115 376 SE-24-04 Santo Niño Vein 2 Resource addition 479.80 482.40 1.99 2.69 59 288 SE-24-04 Santo Niño Vein 3 Resource addition 484.35 486.00 1.26 1.12 141 236 SE-24-04 Santo Niño Vein 4 Resource addition 486.80 488.45 1.26 1.12 55 151 SE-24-08 Santo Niño Vein 1 Resource addition 558.10 559.40 1.18 1.15 30 128 SE-24-08 Santo Niño Vein 2 Resource addition 562.70 564.00 1.18 0.53 88 133 SE-25-10 Santo Niño Vein 1 Resource addition 650.40 653.55 2.73 0.81 84 153 SE-25-10 Santo Niño Vein 2 Resource addition 655.15 659.25 3.55 0.67 93 150 SE-25-12 Vein Resource addition 374.00 375.70 1.2 1.39 27 145 SE-25-12 Santo Niño Vein Resource addition 381.30 389.30 5.66 1.18 120 221 SE-25-13 Santo Niño Vein Resource addition 492.75 495.30 2.51 1.83 41 197 SE-25-14 Santo Niño Vein Resource addition 639.95 641.55 1.03 2.69 151 379 SE-25-15 Santo Niño Vein Resource addition 345.00 347.20 1.91 8.38 248 960 SE-25-15 Include 1 Resource addition 345.75 346.25 0.43 27.5 641 2,979 SE-25-16 Santo Niño Vein Resource addition 344.85 347.00 1.95 2.55 20 237 SE-25-18 Santo Niño Vein Resource addition 396.45 398.25 1.16 1.88 120 280 SE-25-19 Vein Resource addition 363.20 364.95 1.12 2.1 34 212 SE-25-19 Breccia Resource addition 366.25 372.30 5.24 1.51 81 209 SE-25-19 Santo Niño Vein Resource addition 374.00 388.25 12.34 1.65 113 253 SE-25-21 Breccia Resource addition 386.35 388.95 2.13 2.6 58 279 SE-25-21 Santo Niño Vein Resource addition 405.35 415.20 8.07 0.8 65 133 SE-25-22 Santo Niño Vein 1 Resource addition 488.50 489.80 1.13 1.79 55 208 SE-25-22 Santo Niño Vein 2 Resource addition 492.00 495.55 3.07 2 60 229 SE-25-23 Santo Niño Vein Resource addition 376.20 378.60 1.84 4.81 94 503 SE-25-25 Santo Niño Vein Resource addition 421.50 424.25 1.94 1.4 66 185 Navidad Project EW-24-387 Navidad Vein Resource addition 1369.65 1371.75 1.61 4.74 209 611 EW-24-388 Vein Resource addition 883.20 885.80 2.25 3.92 35 368 EW-24-388 Winter Vein Resource addition 973.20 976.40 2.77 2.06 66 241 EW-24-388 Regalo Vein Resource addition 1178.50 1179.95 1.11 1.34 98 212 EW-24-388 Navidad Vein Resource addition 1201.05 1202.65 1.39 1.84 180 336 EW-24-388 Vnlts Resource addition 1275.90 1277.35 1.26 0.83 83 153 EW-25-389 Navidad Vein Resource addition 1120.95 1122.55 1.23 2.33 158 356 EW-25-389 Navidad Vein 2 Resource addition 1124.65 1129.55 3.75 6.06 103 618 EW-25-389 Include Resource addition 1125.55 1126.15 0.46 16.1 342 1,711 EW-25-391 Vnlts Resource addition 996.70 998.50 1.03 1.78 117 268 EW-25-391 Navidad Vein 1 Resource addition 1010.20 1011.45 1.13 0.85 92 165 EW-25-391 Navidad Vein 2 Resource addition 1012.80 1015.10 2.08 1.41 123 242 EW-25-391 Vein Resource addition 1195.10 1198.90 1.9 1.42 117 237 EWUG-24-047 Regalo Vein Resource addition 803.90 806.90 1.93 2.54 14 231 EWUG-24-047 Navidad Vein Resource conversion 815.00 825.45 9.05 3.31 55 337 EWUG-25-050 Winter Vein Resource addition 702.50 713.10 6.81 14.77 642 1,898 EWUG-25-050 Include 1 Resource addition 702.90 704.75 1.19 29.51 919 3,427 EWUG-25-050 Include 2 Resource addition 705.10 708.95 2.47 21.22 1,093 2,897 EWUG-25-050 Vein Resource addition 720.50 724.15 2.09 3.66 141 452 EWUG-25-050 Include Resource addition 720.50 721.05 0.32 11.01 413 1,349 EWUG-25-050 Regalo Vein Resource addition 1017.00 1019.50 1.25 2.75 314 548 EWUG-25-050 Navidad Vein Resource addition 1051.30 1057.20 3.79 0.82 100 169 EWUG-25-050 Stockwork Resource addition 1068.70 1073.30 1.94 1.86 15 173 EWUG-25-050 Stockwork Resource addition 1122.10 1127.45 2.68 2.44 114 322 EWUG-25-051 Winter Vein Resource conversion 569.10 575.90 5.89 11.11 215 1,159 EWUG-25-051 Include 1 Resource addition 569.45 569.90 0.39 17.81 189 1,703 EWUG-25-051 Include 2 Resource addition 571.15 572.50 1.17 24.99 435 2,559 EWUG-25-051 Include 3 Resource addition 573.45 573.80 0.3 12.05 518 1,543 EWUG-25-051 Include 4 Resource addition 574.35 575.00 0.56 16.53 367 1,772

Notes:

All holes are Diamond Drill Core; AgEq grade = Ag grade (g/t) + [Au (g/t) * 85]. From and to length indicated in metres, true width of the intercept is calculated per drill hole and vein angles. See Appendix for details regarding drill hole locations, sample type, azimuth, dip and total depth. Navidad: gold and silver drill hole significant intercepts were composited using the length weighted averages of uncapped sample assays, a 145 g/t AgEq minimum grade (Cut-off-Grade, "COG"), and a minimum composite length of 1.0 m (true width). A maximum of 1.0 m below the minimum grade cut-off was allowed as internal dilution. Where necessary to achieve minimum length, a single sample below the COG but grading >75g/t AgEq was allowed to be composited for short intervals. Santo Niño: gold and silver drill hole significant intercepts were composited using the length weighted averages of uncapped sample assays, a 110 g/t AgEq minimum grade (Cut-off-Grade, "COG"), and a minimum composite length of 1.0 m (true width). A maximum of 1.0 m below the minimum grade cut-off was allowed as internal dilution. Where necessary to achieve minimum length, a single sample below the COG but grading >75g/t AgEq was allowed to be composited for short intervals. Where present, single samples or intercepts with assay results higher than 1000 g/t Ag and/or 10 g/t Au are highlighted as "Include" in each intercept.

First Majestic's drilling programs follow established Quality Assurance, Quality Control ("QA/QC") insertion protocols with standards, blanks, and duplicates introduced into the sample-stream. After geological logging, all drill core samples are cut in half. One half of the core is submitted to the laboratory for analysis and the remaining half core is retained on-site for verification and reference purposes or for future metallurgical testing.

Core samples were submitted to the SGS laboratory (ISO/IEC 17025:2017) and to the First Majestic Central laboratory (Central laboratory) (ISO 9001:2015). At SGS, gold is analyzed by 30 g or 50 g fire assay atomic absorption finish (GE-FAA30V5, GE-FAA50V5). Results above 10 g/t gold are analyzed by 30 g or 50g fire assay gravimetric finish (GO-FAG30V, GO-FAG50V). Silver is analyzed by 3-acid digest atomic absorption finish (GE-AAS33E50). Results above 100 g/t silver are analyzed by 30 g or 50 g fire assay gravimetric finish (GO-FAG37V, GO-FAG57V). At Central laboratory, gold is analyzed by 30g fire assay atomic absorption finish (AU-AA13). Results above 10 g/t are analyzed by 30 g fire assay gravimetric finish (ASAG-14). Silver is analyzed by 3-acid digestion atomic absorption finish (AAG-13). Results above 100 g/t are analyzed by 30 g fire assay gravimetric finish (ASAG-14, ASAG-13).

For further information concerning QA/QC and data verification matters, key assumptions, parameters, and methods used by the Company to estimate Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources, and for a detailed description of known legal, political, environmental, and other risks that could materially affect the Company's business and the potential development of Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources, see the Company's most recently filed Annual Information Form available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and the Company's Annual Report on Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.

QUALIFIED PERSONS

Gonzalo Mercado, P. Geo., the Company's Vice President of Exploration and Technical Services and a "Qualified Person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Mercado has verified the exploration data contained in this news release, including the sampling, analytical and test data underlying such information.

ABOUT FIRST MAJESTIC

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver and gold production in Mexico and the United States. The Company presently owns and operates four producing underground mines in Mexico: the Cerro Los Gatos Silver Mine (the Company holds a 70% interest in the Los Gatos Joint Venture that owns and operates the mine), the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine, the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, and the La Encantada Silver Mine, as well as a portfolio of development and exploration assets, including the Jerritt Canyon Gold project located in northeastern Nevada, U.S.A.

First Majestic is proud to own and operate its own minting facility, First Mint, LLC, and to offer a portion of its silver production for sale to the public. Bars, ingots, coins and medallions are available for purchase online at www.firstmint.com, at some of the lowest premiums available.

FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP.

Keith Neumeyer, President & CEO

APPENDIX - DRILL HOLE DETAILS

Table A15: Drill Hole Collar Location, Sample Type, Azimuth, Dip and Total Depth

Drillhole East North Elev Azimuth Dip Depth (m) Type SE-24-02 581524 3320066 791.72 209.59 -62.09 474 Core SE-24-03 581594 3319698 773.98 340.83 -44.92 825 Core SE-24-04 581302 3320292 813.43 153.99 -64.48 530 Core SE-24-05 581511 3320379 836.80 172.33 -62.45 630 Core SE-24-06 581309 3320669 808.00 171.44 -62.18 276 Core SE-24-07 581309 3320669 800.00 177.00 -45.00 840 Core SE-24-08 581797 3320344 794.00 195.07 -66.09 735 Core SE-25-09 581510 3320379 836.69 194.14 -67.61 762 Core SE-25-10 581795 3320343 784.46 196.38 -74.84 711 Core SE-25-11 581304 3320292 813.42 194.92 -65.15 516 Core SE-25-12 581304 3320292 813.34 195.27 -54.09 570 Core SE-25-13 581512 3320379 836.52 159.79 -44.97 555 Core SE-25-14 581797 3320348 784.53 149.63 -73.57 801 Core SE-25-15 581303 3320292 813.42 213.11 -44.33 480 Core SE-25-16 581305 3320292 813.45 190.15 -44.86 723 Core SE-25-17 582068 3320192 817.75 191.08 -74.84 735 Core SE-25-18 581303 3320293 813.47 219.48 -54.47 477 Core SE-25-19 581303 3320293 813.64 227.50 -43.57 441 Core SE-25-20 581797 3320347 784.24 184.06 -49.45 555 Core SE-25-21 581302 3320293 813.43 236.62 -44.40 477 Core SE-25-22 581796 3320347 784.69 206.82 -51.92 561 Core SE-25-23 581307 3320292 813.70 169.61 -49.20 468 Core SE-25-24 581797 3320344 794.00 195.86 -43.73 504 Core SE-25-25 581302 3320293 813.43 171.86 -60.10 462 Core EW-24-387 583232 3319766 876.92 162.71 -59.82 1500 Core EW-24-388 583419 3319716 871.26 174.77 -58.45 1293 Core EW-25-389 582983 3319624 898.05 167.75 -55.17 1272 Core EW-25-390 582913 3319501 916.44 169.95 -60.03 1386 Core EW-25-391 582805 3319381 909.74 165.00 -55.83 1334 Core EWUG-25-047 583639 3319413 603.12 201.42 -58.99 852 Core EWUG-25-048 583666 3319415 603.35 172.63 -65.66 1008 Core EWUG-25-049 583639 3319413 603.02 180.77 -64.22 971.5 Core EWUG-25-050 583667 3319415 603.24 155.44 -73.90 1149 Core EWUG-25-051 583638 3319413 603.71 194.12 -69.43 1200 Core

Notes:

Santa Elena: All drill hole collar coordinates are determined using total station equipment after hole completion with UTM WGS84, Zone 13 (metres) as the reference system.

