

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Market sentiment remained mixed amidst anxiety ahead of key economic data releases. The FOMC minutes, GDP update and inflation update are all scheduled for release from the U.S. during the week. Markets are also waiting anxiously for the earnings update from NVIDIA.



Wall Street Futures have edged up. Major markets in Europe are trading on a negative note. Asian markets also finished trading on a mostly negative note.



The six-currency Dollar Index is trading flat. Bond yields hardened across regions. Crude oil prices rallied. Gold futures too strengthened. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a mixed note.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 42,353.00, up 0.02% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,927.80, up 0.11% Germany's DAX at 24,179.32, down 0.33% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,760.99, down 0.19% France's CAC 40 at 7,819.42, down 0.09% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,403.75, down 0.22% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 37,736.00, up 0.03% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,396.90, down 0.13% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,339.93, down 0.02% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 23,258.31, down 0.53%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1333, up 0.04% GBP/USD at 1.3505, down 0.02% USD/JPY at 144.20, down 0.08% AUD/USD at 0.6443, down 0.03% USD/CAD at 1.3815, up 0.04% Dollar Index at 99.53, up 0.01%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.475%, up 0.92% Germany at 2.5560%, up 0.87% France at 3.233%, up 0.69% U.K. at 4.7100%, up 0.96% Japan at 1.516%, up 0.20%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Aug) at $63.91, up 0.53%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jul) at $61.24, up 0.57%. Gold Futures (Aug) at $3,348.76, up 0.61%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $108,714.58, down 0.97% Ethereum at $2,639.65, up 0.07% XRP at $2.29, down 0.74% BNB at $685.22, up 0.63% Solana at $173.90, down 1.23%



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News