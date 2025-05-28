Stemtech Corporation: Stemtech Launches "StemPets" - the All-Natural Longevity Nutraceuticals Developed for Pets

Now Available for purchase in the U.S. Starting June 2025; Launching in Mexico Two Weeks Later

NAPLES, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2025 / Stemtech Corporation (OTCQB:STEK), the global leader in Human stem cell nutrition science and nutraceutical innovation, proudly announces the launch of StemPets, Our newest breakthrough product designed exclusively for pets. Commencing June 2025, pet owners in the United States will be able to order this revolutionary new supplement, with availability in Mexico launching shortly after.

Made with 100% plant-based, natural ingredients, StemPets is a first-of-its-kind anti-aging and longevity formula for dogs and cats. "This great new product will provide anti-aging and longevity for our four-legged furry family members*," said John W. Meyer, President and COO of Stemtech. "Just add it onto their regular food as directed, and you'll begin to notice benefits like increased energy levels, a shinier coat, healthier skin, better digestion, and improved joint health".

Built on nearly two decades of innovation and success with human products like StemRelease3, StemFlo® Advanced, and MigraStem®, StemPets represents the company's natural expansion into the booming pet wellness market.

A Multi-Billion Dollar Opportunity

The overall pet care industry is projected to surpass $500 billion globally by 2030, driven by increasing pet personal care and animal health awareness (source: Morgan Stanley, 2023).

"StemPets taps into currently one of the most explosive growth sectors in health and wellness," added Meyer. "As more consumers prioritize longevity for themselves, it's only natural they want the same for their family pets."

The star ingredient in StemPets is "anacardic acid", a powerful all-natural compound registered with the Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO). Stemtech holds exclusive distribution rights with its supplier, ensuring a competitive edge and unmatched quality in this category.

StemPets is more than just a new product - it's a gateway into a high-margin, fast-scaling sector. With pet families seeking preventative, natural solutions for pet health, Stemtech is positioned as a first mover in the pet longevity and stem cell supplement sector.

StemPets expands not just the product line, but the company's revenue potential. With international availability, a loyal customer base, and unmatched expertise in cellular health, Stemtech is building momentum across two powerhouse industries-anti-aging and pet care.

*( Cats, dogs or any animal)

ABOUT STEMTECH CORPORATION

Stemtech Corporation, a leading stemceutical company with a direct sales distribution model, was founded on April 18, 2018, after acquiring the operations from its predecessor Stemtech International, Inc., which was established in 2005. From 2010 through 2015, Stemtech International, Inc., was recognized four separate times on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list. In 2018, Stemtech underwent an extensive executive reorganization, and continued operations under new leadership as Stemtech Corporation. In August 2021, Stemtech became a publicly traded company (STEK) and has expanded business opportunities for its Independent Business Partners (IBPs), who may earn incomes by sharing Stemtech products. Stemtech is well positioned as the pioneer in stem cell nutrition, oral, skin care and soon pet health products, to increase sales in the wellness industry.

Stemtech's comprehensive product portfolio reflects its dedication to optimal health. Our all-natural innovations like stemrelease3 (release of the adult stem cells from the bone marrow), StemFlo Advanced (circulation of the stem cells through the bloodstream), MigraStem® (migration from the blood stream into the area need support), and OraStem® Toothpaste (whitening teeth, freshening breath, anti-microbial, promoting good gum health) demonstrate the company's unwavering commitment to quality-of-life products and natural effectiveness. The recent launch of Cellect One® Shield: HOCL-a multipurpose mist for skin care, cleaning, and disinfecting-and its integration with the Cellect One® Rapid Renew Stem Cell Peptide Night Cream (featuring the patented QXP ingredient) underscore Stemtech's innovative edge in the beauty, health and wellness industry.

Stemtech is set to break new ground with the June 2025 debut of StemPets - a nutritional supplement designed for both dogs and cats. Tapping into the booming global pet wellness market, currently valued at over $303 billion annually, Stemtech is poised to transform pet health, with early adopters reporting remarkable improvements in health, energy, mood, and skin and hair quality for their furry family members.

For nearly 20 years, Stemtech has not only championed the benefits of natural, plant-based ingredients but has also led the way in scientific innovation within the wellness, anti-aging, and longevity sectors. As industry forecasts and studies from reputable sources like the Global Wellness Institute project unprecedented growth, Stemtech's unwavering commitment to quality and innovation ensures that they will remain at the forefront of this transformative journey-making everyone healthier, while slowing down the aging process naturally.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

For Investor Relations Information Contact:

CEO Charles S. Arnold

Phone: 336-918-0507

Email: callcharlesarnold@gmail.com

Stemtech Corporation

Phone: +1 954-715-6000 ext 1040

Email: invrel@stemtech.com

References:

Allied Market Research, "Pet Supplements Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Pet Type, Application - Global Forecast 2023-2032"

Morgan Stanley Research, "Pet Industry Outlook: How the $500B Pet Economy Will Keep Growing" (2023)

