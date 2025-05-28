Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2025) - GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV: GR) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic") is pleased to announce its wholly owned subsidiary, Golden Promise Mines Inc., has received approval from the Newfoundland and Labrador government for diamond drilling at the Golden Promise Property. The drilling approval is for up to 33 drill holes (approximately 8,000 meters) at the Jaclyn Zone.

Golden Promise Mines property contains multiple gold bearing quartz veins / vein systems with high grade gold. Company drilling between 2019-2024 resulted in multiple drill intercepts exceeded 1 ounce gold / tonne.





2025 Upcoming Drill Hole Targets

The drilling approval allows for diamond drilling (up to 33 drill holes) in the areas of the gold - bearing Jaclyn Main Zone (JNZ); the gold - bearing Jaclyn North Zone (JNZ); a target immediately north of the JMZ; and the area east-northeast of the JNZ. The Company is planning diamond drilling during 2025 - 2026 under this approval. The drilling approval expires on April 4, 2027

Great Atlantic / Golden Promise Mines Inc. intersected high-grade quartz veins at the JMZ during 2019, 2021 and 2024 drilling programs including numerous intercepts exceeding 1 ounce / tonne gold (see news releases at the Company's website) and reported a National Instrument 43-101 compliant inferred resource estimate during late 2018 for the JMZ of 357,500 tonnes at 10.4 grams / tonne (g/t) gold (119,900 inferred ounces of gold - uncapped) (see the Company's news release of December 6, 2018).





Golden Promise Mines Inc. Gold Properties - Central Newfoundland

(Golden Promise and Adjacent Properties)

The drilling approval allows for drill holes testing the central to east regions of the JMZ in an area of less previous diamond drilling. The objective of this planned drilling is to increase the JMZ's inferred resources. Following completion of this drilling Great Atlantic plans to generate an updated NI 43-101 technical report and resource estimate.

The drilling approval allows for drill holes testing for gold bearing quartz veins immediately north of the JMZ along an apparent northeast striking structural zone (based on aeromagnetic geophysical data) which connects with the JMZ.

The drilling approval allows for drill holes in the eastern region of the JNZ and east-northeast of the JNZ. Diamond drilling by Great Atlantic during 2020 and 2021 indicated the JNZ gold bearing vein system to be open to the east-northeast. The two eastern-most 2020 and 2021 drill holes intersected gold bearing veins including 30.6 g/t gold over 0.41 meters core length in drill hole GP-21-156 (see the Company's news release of April 12th, 2022).

Rock samples collected during 2017 and 2020 in the area of drill hole GP-21-156 from multiple gold-bearing quartz boulders yielded high grade gold values including samples returning 157 g/t, 162 g/t, 208 g/t and 332 g/t gold (see Company news releases). These samples are located within a 300-meters long zone of gold-bearing quartz vein boulders.

The Golden Promise Property is the largest and most advanced of six central Newfoundland gold properties owned by Golden Promise Mines Inc. and located within the Exploits Subzone of the Newfoundland Dunnage Zone. One of these properties (Golden Trust) is located within one kilometer of the Valentine Gold Mine of Calibre Mining Corp. which is also located within the Exploits Subzone. Readers are warned that mineralization at the Valentine Gold Mine is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at the Golden Promise Property or any of the other central Newfoundland gold properties of Golden Promise Mines Inc.





Bulk Sample Target Area - Golden Promise

David Martin, P.Geo., (New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador), a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and VP Exploration for Great Atlantic, approved the technical information contained in this News Release.

___



About Great Atlantic Resources Corp.: Great Atlantic Resources Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery and development of mineral assets in the resource-rich and sovereign risk-free realm of Atlantic Canada, one of the number one mining regions of the world. Great Atlantic is currently surging forward building the company utilizing a Project Generation model, with a special focus on the most critical elements on the planet that are prominent in Atlantic Canada, Gold, Copper, Zinc, Nickel, Cobalt, Antimony and Tungsten.





This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements." All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future exploration drilling, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Great Atlantic Resources Corp.