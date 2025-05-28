Delivery is first of 8 A320neos Avolon is leasing to Royal Jordanian

Supporting Royal Jordanian's fleet expansion strategy

Avolon has an orderbook of 294 A320neo family aircraft

Avolon, a leading global aviation finance company, has completed the delivery of the first Airbus A320neo in Royal Jordanian's fleet.

The delivery was celebrated today at a ceremony at the Airbus Delivery Centre in Toulouse and is the first of eight A320neos to be delivered by Avolon over the next 12 months.

Royal Jordanian's first A320neo is configured with a 180 seat all economy layout, designed for customer comfort and efficient operations across its regional network. Future deliveries will feature a variety of cabin configurations, from all economy to premium layouts including lie flat beds on A321neo.

The new aircraft will support Royal Jordanian's fleet expansion strategy in key markets across the Middle East, Africa, and Europe, and its transition to new technology aircraft. The A320neo delivers 20% lower fuel burn and CO2 emissions compared to previous-generation Airbus narrowbody aircraft, and 50% noise reduction.

Royal Jordanian currently operates a fleet of 24 aircraft flying to 50 destinations and is planning to grow its fleet to 41 aircraft by 2028. Avolon and Royal Jordanian are long-standing partners and these A320neo family deliveries add to the two Boeing 787-8s Avolon already has on lease to the airline.

At 31 March 2025 Avolon had 140 A320neo family aircraft in its fleet, with a further 294 on order.

Paul Geaney, President and Chief Commercial Officer of Avolon, commented:

"We are pleased to strengthen our partnership with Royal Jordanian with this first A320neo delivery. We are proud to play a central role in the airline's fleet expansion plans, leveraging our large orderbook to support Royal Jordanian's future growth. As passenger traffic in the region continues to grow, we look forward to future opportunities to work together."

Samer Majali, Vice Chairman and CEO of Royal Jordanian, commented:

"The delivery of our first A320neo marks a significant milestone in our fleet modernization strategy. This aircraft, with its advanced technology and enhanced fuel efficiency, will enable us to offer improved services to our passengers while reducing our environmental footprint. Configured with all economy seats, this aircraft will serve a number of popular tourist routes, supporting our goal to promote Jordan as a destination of choice. It also reinforces our role as the preferred carrier connecting the Levant with key cities across the Middle East, and Europe, as we continue to position Amman as the region's leading transit hub."

About Avolon

Avolon is a leading global aviation finance company connecting capital with customers to drive the transformation of aviation and the economic and social benefits of global travel. We pride ourselves on our deep customer relationships, our collaborative team approach, and our fast execution. We invest with a long-term perspective, diversifying risk and managing capital efficiently to maintain our strong balance sheet. Working with 141 airlines in 60 countries, Avolon has an owned, managed, and committed fleet of 1,096 aircraft, as of 31 March 2025. www.avolon.aero

