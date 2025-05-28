Anzeige
PR Newswire
28.05.2025 17:54 Uhr
208 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Alimentation Couche-Tard inc.: Circle K honored with 2025 NACS Convenience Retail Technology Award Europe

Recognizing an AI-driven digital people platform that transformed Circle K's recruitment, onboarding, and training across 12 countries.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Circle K Europe has been named Convenience Retail Technology Award Europe winner by the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS), honoring its AI-powered digital people platform. Shortlisted alongside leading global retailers, Circle K's solution earned top marks for its ability to streamline hiring, boost new-hire readiness, reduce turnover, and deliver measurable results across more than 5,200 stores in 12 European markets.

Circle K honored with 2025 NACS Convenience Retail Technology Award Europe

In an industry facing acute labor shortages, Circle K reimagined every stage of the employee journey. A two-part, mobile-first application replaces traditional CVs with a situational judgment test and personal assessment, instantly ranked by predictive analytics saving store managers over two hours per new hire. New hires then engage in a unified, game-based onboarding experience that blends interactive digital modules with hands-on tasks, all tailored in real time by AI-generated feedback. Ongoing engagement comes to life via additional gamified training challenges such as "Customer Star" and "Beat the Boss" ensuring all team members master customer-centric skills in a fun and engaging way.

Jens Rye, Director of People Development, Circle K Europe, shared, "At Circle K, our commitment to our team members and customers drives everything we do. We are delighted to see that our investment in technology and AI is helping make a positive impact on teams across our markets. By enabling store managers to focus on leadership and providing our people with tailored learning opportunities, our team members can focus on delivering the best customer service each and every day."

The company's investment in transforming operations through innovative technology is already creating large scale impact, reaping awards and supporting Circle K's customer-centric focus through operational excellence and highly engaged team members.

The NACS Convenience Retail Technology Award Europe celebrates convenience retailers that make long-term, transformative investments in technology. Winners were announced yesterday at the NACS Convenience Summit Europe in Copenhagen.

About Circle K and Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and mobility, operating in 29 countries and territories, with close to 17,000 stores, of which approximately 13,000 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, Belgium, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Luxembourg, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, as well as in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China. Approximately 149,000 people are employed throughout its network.

Contacts: Questions from investors - Investor Relations: Mathieu Brunet, Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasury, Tel: (450) 662-6632, ext. 4362, investor.relations@couche-tard.com; Questions from media - Media Relations: Lisa Koenig, Head of Global Communications, Tel: (450) 662-6632, ext. 6611, communication@couche-tard.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2698042/Alimentation_Couche_Tard_Inc__Circle_K_honored_with_2025%C2%A0NACS_Co.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/circle-k-honored-with-2025-nacs-convenience-retail-technology-award-europe-302467313.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
