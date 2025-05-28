POSTPONEMENT OF KALRAY'S GENERAL MEETING

Grenoble, May 28, 2025



Given that the audit procedures of the 2024 annual financial statements are currently under finalization[1], the regulatory deadline to hold the General Meeting of Kalray by June 30, 2025, cannot be met.

Kalray has therefore filed a request with the President of the Grenoble Commercial Court and has obtained an extension to hold its General Meeting no later than September 30, 2025.

The Company will update the market on the revised schedule as soon as possible.

ABOUT KALRAY

Kalray is a leading provider of hardware and software technologies and solutions for high-performance, data-centric computing markets, from cloud to edge.

Kalray provides a full range of products to enable smarter, more efficient, and energy-wise data-intensive applications and infrastructures. Its offers include its unique patented DPU (Data Processing Unit) processors and acceleration cards as well as its leading-edge software-defined storage and data management offers. Separated or in combination, Kalray's high-performance solutions allow its customers to improve the efficiency of data centers or design the best solutions in fast-growing sectors such as AI, Media & Entertainment, Life Sciences, Scientific Research, Edge Computing, Automotive and others.

Founded in 2008 as a spin-off of the well-known French CEA research lab, with corporate and financial investors such as Alliance Venture (Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi), NXP Semiconductors or Bpifrance, Kalray is dedicated through technology, expertise, and passion to offer more: more for a smart world, more for the planet, more for customers and developers. www.kalrayinc.com

Disclaimer

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the Company's objectives and outlook. These forward-looking statements are based on the current estimates and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those described in Appendix 1 of the Management Board's report dated April 30th, 2024, available on the Company's website.

Readers' attention is particularly highlighted on the fact that the Company's current funding horizon is limited to August 31, 2025 at the present date of the press release. The forward-looking statements mentioned in this press release may not be achieved due to these factors or other unknown risks and uncertainties, or those not currently deemed significant by the Company.

[1] See press release as of April 30, 2025

