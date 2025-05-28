Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 28.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
150% Plus seit Januar - dieser deutsche Smallcap könnte das nächste große Ding werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 898266 | ISIN: US3438731057 | Ticker-Symbol: FL8
Frankfurt
28.05.25 | 08:08
10,700 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,60011,00019:20
ACCESS Newswire
28.05.2025 19:02 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Flushing Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 Per Share

UNIONDALE, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2025 / Flushing Financial Corporation (the "Company") (Nasdaq:FFIC), the parent holding company for Flushing Bank (the "Bank"), today announced that the Board of Directors (the "Board") declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $0.22 per common share, payable on June 20, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 13, 2025.

John R. Buran, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer stated: "The Company paid its first dividend to shareholders in 1996, and this quarter's marks the 116th consecutive quarterly dividend payment. Our 2025 priorities of 1) improving profitability, 2) maintaining credit discipline, and 3) preserving strong liquidity and capital should set the stage for improved financial performance over the long term. We were pleased with the NIM improvement during the first quarter and expect continued improvement over time from contractual loan repricing."

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION (Nasdaq: FFIC) is the holding company for Flushing Bank®, an FDIC insured, New York State-chartered commercial bank that operates banking offices in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and on Long Island. The Bank has been building relationships with families, business owners, and communities since 1929. Today, it offers the products, services, and conveniences associated with large commercial banks, including a full complement of deposit, loan, equipment finance, and cash management services. Rewarding customers with personalized attention and bankers that can communicate in the languages prevalent within these multicultural markets is what makes the Bank uniquely different. As an Equal Housing Lender and leader in real estate lending, the Bank's experienced lending teams create mortgage solutions for real estate owners and property managers both within and outside the New York City metropolitan area. The Bank also fosters relationships with consumers nationwide through its online banking division with the iGObanking® and BankPurely® brands. Additional information on Flushing Financial Corporation and Flushing Bank may be obtained by visiting the Company's web site at FlushingBank.com.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this Press Release relating to plans, strategies, economic performance and trends, projections of results of specific activities or investments and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and in other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expects", "plans", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "forecasts", "goals", "potential" or "continue" or similar terms or the negative of these terms. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

FF

CONTACT:
Susan K. Cullen
Senior Executive Vice President,
Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
Flushing Financial Corporation
(718) 961-5400

SOURCE: Flushing Financial Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/flushing-financial-corporation-declares-quarterly-dividend-of-0.22-p-1032671

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.