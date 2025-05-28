Regulatory News:

Arverne Group (ISIN code: FR001400JWR8, mnemonic code ARVEN), a French industrial company specialized in the production of renewable underground resources, announces that Bpifrance acquires a stake in its capital.

Bpifrance acquired 1,709,740 existing Arverne Group shares, representing 4.29% of the share capital and 4.91% of the voting rights, as part of an off-market block sale. This transaction will be accompanied by the appointment of a representative of Bpifrance to the Board of Directors, initially as censor, then as a director, whose appointment will be proposed no later than the first general meeting of Arverne Group shareholders following the combined general meeting of June 18, 2025.

Becoming Arverne Group's shareholder is fully in line with Bpifrance's strategy of supporting players in the ecological and energy transition and in the reindustrialisation of France. Convinced of the relevance of its business model, at the heart of the challenges of decarbonisation, energy sovereignty and sovereign supply of critical materials, Bpifrance wishes to support the company in its development.

Arverne Group is positioning itself as a major player in the French market for geothermal solutions, by developing two strategic areas: the supply of geothermal heat for its public and private network customers and industrial operators, and an innovative concept for extracting lithium from Alsatian brines, which are rich in this strategic metal for the battery industry. Drilling is the keystone of any activity involving the subsoil, so Arverne Group has developed an integrated model from exploration and drilling to production and sales to end users. As a fast-growing and mission-driven company, the Group's projects contribute to the prosperity of local communities.

Pierre Brossollet, Founder and Chairman CEO of Arverne Group stated: "We are particularly pleased and proud that Bpifrance has become a shareholder in our company. Its commitment to us is a strong endorsement of our vision and strategy. This partnership marks a key stage in Arverne Group's development and will strengthen our ability to deploy our roadmap to reach an annual production capacity of 4 TWh of geothermal heat and 27,000 tons of geothermal lithium by 2031

José Gonzalo, Executive Director, Bpifrance's Development Capital Division, added : "Bpifrance is proud to support Arverne Group in its development, convinced by its strong market potential. This investment is a perfect illustration of Bpifrance's mission: to help innovative players to emerge with sustainable solutions, firmly rooted in the local areas and strategic to France's energy sovereignty and reindustrialisation."

Next event: June 18, 2025, Combined General Meeting

About Arverne Group

Arverne Group specializes in harnessing underground resources to transform them into environmentally friendly, local and renewable energy, contributing to the prosperity of local communities. As an integrated industrial player, Arverne Group spans the entire underground value chain, from exploration to drilling and production to sales to end-users. Arverne Group aims to become the French leader in geothermal energy and its by-products, including low-carbon geothermal lithium. Founded in Pau in 2018, Arverne Group has structured its business activities around several subsidiaries, notably Lithium de France (geothermal heat and extraction and sale of geothermal lithium), 2gré (sale of geothermal heat), Arverne Drilling Services (drilling operations). A mission-driven company, Arverne Group is listed on the Tech Leaders segment of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR001400JWR8, symbol ARVEN).

www.arverne.earth

About Bpifrance

Bpifrance's equity investments are operated by Bpifrance Investissement. Bpifrance finances companies at every stage of their development through loans, guarantees and equity. Bpifrance supports them in their innovation and international projects. Bpifrance now also supports their export activities through a wide range of products. Advice, universities, networking and acceleration programmes for start-ups, SMEs and ETIs are also part of the services offered to entrepreneurs.

Thanks to Bpifrance and its 50 regional offices, entrepreneurs have a single, close and effective contact to help them meet their challenges.

More information: www.Bpifrance.frhttps://presse.bpifrance.fr - Suivez nous sur LinkedIn: Bpifrance LinkedIn et sur X: @Bpifrance @BpifrancePresse

