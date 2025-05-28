

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - HP Inc. (HPQ) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $406 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $607 million, or $0.61 per share, last year.



Excluding items, HP Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $678 million or $0.71 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.3% to $13.220 billion from $12.800 billion last year.



HP Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $406 Mln. vs. $607 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.42 vs. $0.61 last year. -Revenue: $13.220 Bln vs. $12.800 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.68 to $0.80 Full year EPS guidance: $3.00 to $3.30



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News