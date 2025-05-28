Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2025) - Fairchild Gold Corp. (TSXV: FAIR) ("Fairchild" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has upsized its previously announced non-brokered private placement. The Company intends to raise up to an additional $1,000,000 (the "Offering") through the issuance of up to 16,66,666 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.06 per Unit. The Company previously closed a first tranche of the Offering on April 22, 2025 for gross proceeds of $810,000.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share (a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), whereby each whole Warrant shall be convertible into an additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.15 for a period of sixty (60) months from the date of issuance. The Warrants include an acceleration clause to the effect that if the daily volume weighted average closing price of the common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange is at least $0.50 per Common Share for a period of five (5) consecutive trading days, 12 months after the closing date of the Offering (the "Triggering Event"), the Company may, within 5 days of the Triggering Event, accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by giving notice thereof to the holders of the Warrants, by way of news release, and in such case the Warrants will expire on the first day that is 10 calendar days after the date on which such notice is given by the Company announcing the Triggering Event.

Closing of the Offering, anticipated on or before June 6, 2025, is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the closing date. Fairchild intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for geophysical surveys and expanded field work at the Company's Project in Nevada, as well as marketing and general working capital purposes.

The Company may pay a cash commission of up to 8% of the gross proceeds raised in the Offering to eligible finders, agents, or brokers. In addition, the Company may issue compensation shares ("Finder's Shares") equal to 4% of the number of Common Shares issued at a deemed price of $0.06 per Common Share, and finder's warrants ("Finder's Warrants") exercisable for 60 months at an exercise price of $0.10, representing 4% of the aggregate number of Units issued.

Certain insiders of the Company may acquire Units. Such participation will each be considered a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company intends to rely on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of the Offering due to the fair market value of the related party participation being below 25% of the Company's market capitalization for purposes of MI 61-101. The Company will file a material change report in respect of the Offering. However, the material change report will be filed less than 21 days prior to the closing of the Offering, which is consistent with market practice and the Company deems reasonable in the circumstances.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell nor is a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Fairchild Gold Corp.

Fairchild Gold Corp is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing high-quality mineral properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company's flagship Nevada Titan Project is in the historic Goodsprings mining district in Nevada, USA. The Company is also the 100% owner of the Fairchild Lake Property consisting of 108 mining claims covering an area of 2,224 hectares, located approximately 250 kilometres northwest of the city of Thunder Bay in the Patricia Mining Division, Ontario.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

