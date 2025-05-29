Anzeige
WKN: A2JNY1 | ISIN: KYG9830T1067
Tradegate
29.05.25 | 09:13
5,831 Euro
+0,43 % +0,025
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
FTSE China 50
HANG SENG
PR Newswire
29.05.2025
Liftoff Announces Integration of Xiaomi OEM Ad Experience Into the Vungle Exchange

This new partnership opens up on-device advertising across Xiaomi's system apps and its overseas official app store, GetApps, providing global reach at scale.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Liftoff, the leading provider of marketing, monetization, and creative solutions for the mobile industry, today announced a new partnership with Xiaomi's International Internet Business Department-part of the global technology leader known for its smartphones, smart devices, and IoT products.

Liftoff's Vungle Exchange ad network now connects brand & performance advertisers to effective, targeted advertising solutions on Xiaomi's expanded ecosystem, including HyperOS (its Android-based operating system), smart devices, and internet services.

Advertisers on the Vungle Exchange will have access to premium ad placements in Xiaomi's overseas app store and other system apps. Advertisers running Android user acquisition campaigns can gain a competitive edge by reaching users through new OEM offerings. They include:

  • Direct-to-device advertising: Advertised apps will appear as recommendations through Xiaomi's native apps and its overseas official app store, GetApps, enabling advertisers to achieve global reach at scale.
  • Exclusive touchpoints such as system-level notifications and lock-screen ads not available through standard, in-app networks
  • Xiaomi's OS-level data for better ad targeting and lower-cost campaigns (per install)

Liftoff's Vungle Exchange helps advertisers reach quality users programmatically. Advertisers can tap into users from 150k+ apps across 250 countries, ensuring the delivery of the right ad to the right user.

Tanya Lee, SVP of Global Supply Sales at Liftoff, said:

"At Liftoff, we are committed to driving innovation in the mobile advertising ecosystem, and this partnership marks an exciting step forward. By integrating Xiaomi's OEM native ad experience with the Vungle Exchange, we enable advertisers to reach high-value users seamlessly. Xiaomi's expansive global reach, combined with Liftoff's advanced programmatic technology, offer advertisers a unique opportunity to scale their campaigns efficiently and drive real results."

Qiang Song, General Manager of Xiaomi's International Internet Business Department, said:

"By integrating with Vungle Exchange, we're bringing programmatic efficiency to Xiaomi's premium ad inventory, offering advertisers smarter ways to connect with users."

About Liftoff

Liftoff helps mobile businesses maximize their revenue. Its advanced machine-learning models power marketing, monetization, and creative solutions that create better ad experiences and connect people with the products they love.

About Xiaomi

Xiaomi Corporation was founded in April 2010 and listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on July 9, 2018 (1810.HK). Xiaomi is a consumer electronics and smart manufacturing company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an IoT platform at its core.

Embracing our vision of "Make friends with users and be the coolest company in the users' hearts", Xiaomi continuously pursues innovations, high-quality user experience and operational efficiency. The company relentlessly builds amazing products with honest prices to let everyone in the world enjoy a better life through innovative technology.

Xiaomi is one of the world's leading smartphone companies. In December 2024, global monthly active users ( "MAU") reached 702.3 million. The company has also established the world's leading consumer AIoT (AI+IoT) platform, reached 904.6 million smart devices connected to its platform (excluding smartphones, laptops and tablets) as of December 31, 2024. Xiaomi products are present in more than 100 countries and regions around the world. In August 2024, Xiaomi was included in the Fortune Global 500 list for the sixth year in a row.

Xiaomi is a constituent of the Hang Seng Index, Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, Hang Seng TECH Index and Hang Seng China 50 Index.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/liftoff-announces-integration-of-xiaomi-oem-ad-experience-into-the-vungle-exchange-302467603.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
