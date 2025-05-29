Sanofi: New Anthem from Girl Band Raises Awareness of Type 1 Diabetes After Research Highlights Silent Struggle

Recent research from Sanofi highlights the significant impact of Type 1 Diabetes on those living with the condition

The song, "Rise Up," shares their experiences of living with the condition and will be released on Spotify under the band's name with an accompanying music video

Sanofi and Stagecoach partner to form 1Type a girl group composed of four talented children living with autoimmune Type 1 diabetes (aT1D)

READING, England, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sanofi and Stagecoach Performing Arts are excited to introduce a unique partnership. Selected through a UK-wide audition process, four talented teens living with autoimmune Type 1 diabetes (aT1D) have come together to form a girl band named "1Type". In response to new research highlighting the significant impact of aT1D on those living with the condition[1] the group has released an original song called "Rise Up" to empower young people living with aT1D and help them feel less alone.

A Recent survey from Sanofi, of 200 UK adults living with aT1D reveals the unseen burden and challenges faced by people living with aT1D and on society at large[1]. Nearly all individuals (98%) reported that aT1D affects their physical health, 91% saying that it has taken a toll on their mental health[1]. The condition also affects personal relationships, as a third of individuals have had to explain it to close family members. Additionally, more than a quarter (26%) believe aT1D is more misunderstood than Type 2 Diabetes.[1]

Also featured is Duke Al Durham, a UK spoken word poet and hip-hop artist also living with aT1D. Together with Duke, the band have contributed their own lived experiences to the song's lyrics creating a meaningful anthem for those living with aT1D. The song has been released on Spotify under the name 1Type and is accompanied by a music video. Sanofi will donate an amount matching the profits from song to charities that support people living with aT1D.

aT1D is an autoimmune, complex, and lifelong condition - and it can happen at any age even without family history.[2] It can be a challenging disease with lifelong clinical, economic, and emotional unmet needs for patients and families. In the UK, there is a growing prevalence where approximately 400,000 people are living with the disease, including about 32,000 people 19 years of age and younger.[3],[4] It is known that aT1D is not caused by diet or lifestyle and the causes of aT1D are currently not fully understood. Researchers are exploring the genes and environmental triggers to understand if they play a part in causing the body's immune system to malfunction and start attacking the insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas. In the UK, aT1D is managed through insulin therapy and glucose monitoring.[5]

Research has expanded our understanding of the underlying autoimmune mechanisms of aT1D and has now enabled earlier detection of the disease before symptoms appear.[6] Early detection is not currently available on the NHS. Early detection/early identification of individuals at risk for symptomatic Stage 3 autoimmune T1D may prevent traumatic Diabetic Ketoacidosis (DKA) through glucose monitoring and allow a softer and safer transition to life with aT1D as they learn about management at their own pace[7],[8]. Two large scale studies are underway in the UK that test eligible people[9]. You can learn more about early detection through ELSA study and T1DRA study.

1Type Band & Stagecoach students

Ella, Lola-Belle, Olivia & Finely

"Creating this song was a powerful experience. Sharing our stories through music has been more than we could have hoped for. We hope this song starts a conversation about type 1 diabetes and fosters a sense of community for others living with it."

Ahmed Moussa

General Manager, General Medicines UK and Ireland, Sanofi

"Supporting the aT1D community is a huge priority for us at Sanofi and this project has been very close to our hearts. These incredible kids are true rockstars, both on stage and, more importantly, in how they manage type 1 diabetes every single day. We are proud to stand alongside them, amplifying their voices."

Lisa Stead

Chief Operating Officer, Stagecoach Performing Arts

"We are incredibly proud to partner with Sanofi on this unique project. We believe in the transformative power of the arts. This project beautifully demonstrates how music can be a powerful tool for raising awareness and building empathy. It's been a fantastic opportunity for these talented young musicians to connect deeply over their shared experiences with aT1D and create something they will cherish forever."

About 1Type:

1Type is a newly formed girl band comprised of four talented teenage girls living with Type 1 diabetes: Ella, Lola-Belle, Finley, and Olivia. Hailing from across the UK and brought together through Stagecoach Performing Arts, with sponsorship from Sanofi, they are united by their shared experiences and on a mission to raise awareness of the condition and highlight the challenges faced by those living with it.

About Sanofi:

We are an innovative global healthcare company, driven by one purpose: we chase the miracles of science to improve people's lives. Our team, across some 100 countries, is dedicated to transforming the practice of medicine by working to turn the impossible into the possible. We provide potentially life-changing treatment options and potentially life-saving vaccine protection to millions of people globally, while putting sustainability and social responsibility at the centre of our ambitions.

Sanofi is listed on EURONEXT: SAN and NASDAQ: SNY

About Stagecoach:

Stagecoach Performing Arts was founded in 1988 and continues to grow as the UK's largest network of extra-curricular performing arts schools for children, with 60,000 students enrolled in our weekly classes worldwide. One of the first extra-curricular children's performing arts schools in the country, we aim to inspire our students, making a difference in their lives by teaching Creative Courage for Life®. With over 300 franchisees and 3,000 schools and classes worldwide delivering 5,000 hours per week, Stagecoach has a global presence with schools in countries including Canada, Germany, Malta, Spain, Gibraltar, Australia, and Lithuania. Notable alumni are Emma Watson, Jamie Bell, Eleanor Tomlinson, Tuppence Middleton, Tom Fletcher, Dani Harmer, Josh Cuthbert, Danny Mac, and Charlotte Jaconelli. For more information visit the website www.stagecoach.co.uk.

