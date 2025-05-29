

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Supreme Service Solutions LLC, doing business as Supreme produce, is recalling vegetable products containing already recalled fresh cucumbers purchased from Bedner Growers Inc. and sold through Kroger stores, following Salmonella outbreak.



The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced that Bedner Browers recently recalled its fresh cucumbers after it discovered possible contamination with Salmonella. The FDA had notified the firm that their cucumbers were linked to an ongoing outbreak that so far caused 26 illnesses across 15 states.



Supreme produce's recall involves fresh cucumbers and salad, and vegetable trays containing fresh cucumbers.



The recalled products include cucumber bowls with ranch dip, cucumber slices with Tajín, fruit and vegetable trays, cucumber carrot ranch packs, chef salads, cobb salads, garden and Greek salads, and snack cups, among others.



The recalled products were packaged in clear-plastic grab-n-go containers of various sizes with a cut produce appearance.



These products were sold between May 8 and May 21. The recall covers large and small vegetable trays, as well as vegetable bowls priced at $5 and $10.



The recalled products were distributed to Kroger and its affiliated retail stores located in IN, IL, OH, KY, TN, MS, MO, AR and MI.



The recalled cucumbers were also sent to a wholesale distributor, who has been told to inform its customers about the recall and what steps to take.



Salmonella is a bacterium that can cause serious illness, especially in young children, older adults, and people with weak immune systems. It usually causes fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and stomach pain.



In rare cases, it can spread to the blood and cause dangerous problems like infections in the heart, arteries, or joints.



However, there have been no reported illnesses or consumer complaints linked to products bought from Supreme Produce so far.



The company insists to check their purchases and avoid eating these items.



In recent recalls, Coastal Companies earlier this week recalled 17 products that were produced from cucumbers grown by Bedner Growers and distributed by Fresh Start Produce Sales, Inc. due to the potential for Salmonella contamination.



Walmart Inc. last week called back Marketside Fresh Cut Cucumber Slices, produced in select stores located in Texas, which might contain recalled whole cucumbers supplied by Bedner Growers.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News