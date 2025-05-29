DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Forza! Bitcoin Treasury Update

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: Forza! Bitcoin Treasury Update 29-May-2025 / 09:36 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coinsilium Group Limited ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Forza! Bitcoin Treasury Update Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN | OTCQB: CINGF), the Web3 investor, advisor, and venture builder, is pleased to provide an update on its Bitcoin treasury and its wholly owned Gibraltar subsidiary, Forza! Gibraltar Limited ("Forza! "), established to implement Coinsilium's dedicated Bitcoin-focused treasury operations. Details of the Company's Bitcoin purchase are as follows: -- Number of Bitcoin Purchased: 5.0021 -- Average Purchase Price: GBP82,165.49 per Bitcoin (USD110,424.26 per Bitcoin) -- Amount Purchased: GBP411,000 As announced on 20 May 2025, the Company made an initial commitment to acquire a minimum of 15 Bitcoin for Forza!'s treasury. This process is currently underway. To date, 5.0021 Bitcoin have been purchased and a further 5 Bitcoin transferred from Coinsilium's existing reserves, valued at today's market rate (GBP80,121.38), bringing Forza!'s holdings to 10.0021 Bitcoin at the time of this announcement. A further update will be provided once the remaining Bitcoin under this initial minimum commitment has been acquired, which is expected in the near term. Details of Forza!'s Bitcoin Holdings are as follows: -- Total Bitcoin Holdings (Forza!): 10.0021 Bitcoin -- Total Average Purchase Price: GBP81,143.65 per Bitcoin (USD109,017.16 per Bitcoin) -- Total Value of the Bitcoin Holdings: GBP811,606.90 (USD1,090,400.50) The Company is in the process of formulating its Digital Assets Treasury Policy, with a specific emphasis on the treatment and strategic management of its Bitcoin holdings. This policy is currently being developed by Forza! and will be adopted upon finalisation. The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. Coinsilium Group Limited +350 2000 8223 Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman +44 (0)7785 381 089 Eddy Travia, Chief Executive www.coinsilium.com Peterhouse Capital Limited +44 (0)20 7469 0930 (AQUIS Growth Market Corporate Adviser and Corporate Broker) SI Capital Limited (Joint Broker) +44 (0)1483 413 500 Nick Emerson Oberon Capital (Joint Broker) +44 (0)20 3179 5300 Nick Lovering, Adam Pollock OAK Securities (Joint Broker) Tel. +44 (0)20 3973 3678 Damion Carruel, Calvin Man

Notes to Editors

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium is an investor, advisor and venture builder at the forefront of Web3 convergence. The Company invests in and accelerates Web3 and AI-powered technology start-ups whilst supporting their development and commercialisation.

Coinsilium also provides strategic advisory services to start-ups looking to issue tokens through token generation events. Coinsilium's wholly owned subsidiary, Coinsilium (Gibraltar) Limited, serves as the Company's operational hub in Gibraltar.

In 2025, the Company launched Forza Gibraltar Limited, its wholly owned Gibraltar-based subsidiary focused on accumulating and holding Bitcoin.

In 2015, Coinsilium became the first blockchain company to IPO. Coinsilium shares are traded on the AQSE Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF".

