SANY Group: SANY Delivers the First Hydrogen Refueling Project to Australia, Marking a Milestone in Global Green Energy Expansion

SHANGHAI, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In April 2024, SANY established a strategic partnership with an Australian customer, marking the first time that SANY has promoted its technology to the international market after building the largest integrated production and hydrogen refueling station in China. On May 20th of this year, SANY officially delivered the custom-developed 200Nm³/h skid-mounted hydrogen producing and refueling equipment to the customer, representing a major step toward internationalizing its green energy offerings.

Leading Technology Powers High-Efficiency Hydrogen Refueling

The project utilizes the industry-leading flexible electrolysis hydrogen production technology, complemented by a comprehensive control system to ensure stable and efficient operation. Featuring dual-stage supercharging and hydrogen storage at 50 MPa and 90 MPa, the single-unit system can simultaneously meet hydrogen refueling needs for both 35 MPa commercial vehicles and 70 MPa passenger vehicles. This means that whether for cargo transport or daily travel, vehicles can be refueled quickly and safely at this integrated station.

Global Standards Ensure Safe and Compliant Deployment

To ensure the smooth entry into the Australian market, the project strictly follows the market standard in production and has been fully certified by Bureau Veritas (BV) and TÜV SÜD:

AS 3000 Electrical Safety Certification: Meets the highest Australian standard-Class 2.

ASME/AS1200 Dual Certification: Pressure vessels are certified for both U.S. and Australian standards with the ASME U3 stamp. A fatigue life exceeds 20,000 cycles.

SAE J2601 Hydrogen Refueling Protocol Test: Refueling protocol meets international filling standards, enabling 70 MPa passenger vehicle refueling within 3 minutes.

Design-Driven Development with Rigorous Safety Analysis

SANY adopts a forward development process based on design fundamentals. During development, the project team conducted thorough risk evaluations and controls of both the PEM Hydrogen Production and Purification System and the High-Pressure Hydrogen Refueling System, including Hazard Identification, Hazard and Operability Study, Safety Integrity Level, and Layer of Protection Analysis.

These analytical approaches enable early risk identification, laying the groundwork for safe, intelligent, and resilient hydrogen solutions.

Through advanced technology, strict safety standards, and global collaboration, SANY's success in Australia marks a key step in sustainable development. SANY has been focusing on clean energy, advancing in wind, solar, hydrogen, energy storage, and microgrid technologies. "SANY is accelerating its transition toward decarbonization and green growth, contributing a green force to the industry," said Xiang Wenbo, Chairman of SANY Heavy Industry.

