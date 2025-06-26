SANY Group: SANY Heavy Industry Crowned Top Chinese Construction Machinery Firm in Forbes Global 2000

CHANGSHA, China, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SANY Heavy Industry (600031.SS) has been recognized as China's premier construction machinery manufacturer in Forbes' 2025 Global 2000 list, ranking 956th position worldwide. The prestigious list evaluates companies based on four key metrics: sales, profits, assets, and market value, with data calculated from the latest 12-month financial results as of April 25, 2025. This achievement underscores SANY's leadership credentials in the global heavy machinery industry, validating its forward-looking "Globalization, Digitalization, and Decarbonization" strategy and reinforcing confidence in its innovation-driven, high-quality growth.

Impressive Financial Performance Drives Leadership Position

During the reporting period covered by Forbes' rankings, SANY Heavy Industry delivered robust financial results with revenues reaching $10.83 billion and profits and $830 million, respectively. The company's assets were valued at $21.08 billion while its market capitalization stood at $22.06 billion.

According to SANY's 2024 annual report, its top revenue-generating products were excavators, concrete machinery, and cranes. Notably, net cash flow from operating activities surged to $2.07 billion, marking a remarkable year-on-year increase of 159.53%, reflecting enhanced operational efficiency.

Reaffirming its commitment to shareholder value and transparent communication, SANY reported a net profit attributable to shareholders of approximately $835.66 million) for the fiscal year 2024 - a 32% year-on-year growth, further solidifying its financial resilience and strategic execution.

Strategic Innovations Fuel High-Quality Development

SANY Heavy Industry remains at the forefront with innovation-driven strategies focused on globalization, digitalization, and decarbonization. In the fiscal year 2024, international business revenues reached approximately $6.78 billion, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 12% and contributing nearly 64% to the company's total main business revenue.

In addition to expanding production capacity at their Phase II Lighthouse factory in Indonesia through advanced technologies such as digital twins and process simulation, SANY also achieved significant sales in new energy products totaling over $563 million. These efforts reflect the company's commitment to environmentally friendly and resource-efficient operations.

Xiang Wenbo, Chairman of SANY Heavy Industry, stated: "This ranking is a recognition of our comprehensive strength at an international level." He further emphasized that "SANY will continue advancing our three core strategies, globalization, digitalization and decarbonization development to create greater value for customers worldwide while accelerating green innovations."

For more information about SANY Group, please visit www.sanyglobal.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2719884/Strategic_Innovations_Fuel_High_Quality_Development.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1518641/logo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sany-heavy-industry-crowned-top-chinese-construction-machinery-firm-in-forbes-global-2000-302492278.html