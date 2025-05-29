

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $180.02 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $189.28 million, or $0.34 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Hormel Foods Corp reported adjusted earnings of $192.93 million or $0.35 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.4% to $2.898 billion from $2.887 billion last year.



Hormel Foods Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.58 - $1.68 Full year revenue guidance: $12.0 - $12.2 Bln



