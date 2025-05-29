

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $105 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $87 million, or $0.38 per share, last year.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.9% to $1.424 billion from $1.384 billion last year.



Bath & Body Works, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $105 Mln. vs. $87 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.49 vs. $0.38 last year. -Revenue: $1.424 Bln vs. $1.384 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.33 - $0.38 Full year EPS guidance: $3.25 - $3.60



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News