Alset AI Ventures Inc.: Alset AI Partners with Excel Computility to Expand AI Infrastructure Through Scalable PaaS Offering

Strategic Partnership Aims to Boost Lyken.AI's PaaS Model with Integrated Power and AI-Optimized Hardware Solutions

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2025 / Alset AI Ventures Inc. (TSXV:GPUS)(OTC PINK:GPUSF)(FSE:1R60, WKN:A3ESVQ)("Alset AI" or the "Company") an artificial intelligence ("AI") venture company advancing innovation through strategic investment and cloud computing solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Excel Computility Service Ltd. ("Excel Computility"), a Richmond, BC-based provider specializing in AI-optimized hardware, services, and data center solutions. The strategic partnership has been formalized through a subcontracting agreement (the "Agreement") between the Company and Excel Computility dated May 28, 2025. This collaboration aims to significantly scale the Platform-as-a-Service ("PaaS") model of Alset AI's portfolio company, Lyken.AI ("Lyken") by integrating Excel Computility's advanced graphics processing unit ("GPU") clusters, AI-ready NAS systems, and data center expertise.

The Agreement will remain in effect until all obligations have been provided in full (the "Term"). Throughout the Term, Excel Computiliy will provide Cloud Computing hardware, support, and related services to Lyken, and other third-party clients with whom the Company has existing contractual relationships.

Excel Computility brings experience in data center construction and offers a range of services including public and private cloud solutions, AI data center project consulting, and AI-ready NAS systems. Their infrastructure features high-performance servers such as Gigabyte G292-40/45 and Supermicro SYS-821GE-TNHR, equipped with 8 GPUs (H100, A100, or A6000), designed to meet the demanding requirements of AI workloads.

Adam Ingrao, CEO of Alset, stated: "Our formalized partnership with Excel Computility is a significant step forward in expanding Lyken's PaaS capabilities. By integrating Excel Computility's advanced hardware and data center solutions, we are enhancing our ability to provide scalable, efficient, and high-performance AI infrastructure to our clients across Canada and the United States."

This partnership aligns with Lyken's mission to provide end-to-end AI infrastructure solutions, enabling startups, enterprises, and public institutions to scale AI deployment with speed and confidence. The integration of Excel Computility's services will allow Lyken to offer a more robust and scalable platform, addressing the growing demand for AI compute power.

About Alset AI Ventures Inc.

Alset AI is a pioneering AI and cloud computing investment firm, committed to nurturing high-potential technology companies. Through a combination of capital, strategic advisory, and cloud computing alliances, Alset AI is shaping the future of artificial intelligence and building an AI-focused venture capital platform poised for substantial growth.

About Excel Computility Service Ltd.

Excel Computilityis a pioneering AI cloud and edge computing company dedicated to accelerating the AI revolution across Canada and multiple industry verticals. By delivering comprehensive, full-stack solutions-including AI data centers (AIDC), GPU cloud services, model-as-a-service (MaaS), and industry-specific edge AI solutions. Excel Computility empowers businesses to adopt AI in a service-driven, cost-effective manner, driving operational excellence and innovation.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") related to the strategic partnership between Alset AI and Excel Computility, including the collaboration's objective to significantly scale Lyken's PaaS model, anticipated steps to integrate Excel's advanced hardware and data center solutions to enhance Alset AI's ability to deliver scalable, efficient, and high-performance AI infrastructure across Canada and the United States, the parties' shared aspiration to empower startups, enterprises, and public institutions to deploy AI solutions with speed and confidence, and any implications resulting from the integration of Excel Computility with the Company's business. Forward-looking statements normally contain words like "will", "intend", "anticipate", "could", "should", "may", "might", "expect", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential", "project", "assume", "contemplate", "believe", "shall", "scheduled", and similar terms. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this press release.Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions, and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable, and appropriate in the circumstances. Although management believes that the forward-looking statements herein are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Alset AI's business. Additional material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements herein include, without limitation, the impact of general economic conditions, and unforeseen events and developments. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are beyond the control of Alset AI. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as at the date hereof, and Alset AI undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in its most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure documents available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

