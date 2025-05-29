Ainos, Inc.: Ainos AI Nose Improves Accuracy in Hygiene Monitoring To 85% from 80%

Accelerating Toward Commercial Rollout as AI Nose Solves Critical Gaps in Elder Care

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2025 / Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD)(NASDAQ:AIMDW) ("Ainos"), a leader in AI-powered scent digitization, announced today that its proprietary AI Nose platform achieved approximately 85% accuracy in detecting excretion odors data, an improvement from 80% previously, based on collected from 254 participant instances in Japan and Taiwan, resulting in 2119 valid entries for subsequent statistical evaluation. The milestone validates AI Nose as a deploy able solution for non-contact hygiene monitoring in long-term care (LTC) and positions Ainos to lead the emerging SmellTech category.

SmellTech for Digitized, AI-Powered Long-term Care

AI Nose digitizes scent into Smell IDs using MEMS gas sensors and proprietary AI models harnessing 13 years of scent data across healthcare and industrial use-cases. Its compact, embedded-ready design enables seamless integration into portable devices, ambient monitors, or robotic platforms.

Ainos is aiming to address the aging population by aligning with government efforts to digitize aging care and reduce institutional burden.

Ainos targets high-impact use cases in long-term care for seniors, including:

Automated hygiene alerts for excretion odor events

Early detection of incontinence in home and facility settings

Scent-triggered workflow optimization to reduce caregiver fatigue

Scent-driven early intervention to reduce skin injuries and infections

Japan and Taiwan Face Alarming Demographic Pressure

Japan : Nearly 30% of population are aged 65+ as of 2024, projected to reach approximately 35% by 2040 with a shortage of over 570,000 caregivers

Taiwan: Over 20% of the population will be 65+ by 2025, making it a "super-aged" society

Japan and Taiwan are doubling down on robotic and AI-assisted care through initiatives like Society 5.0, Healthcare DX, and Taiwan's Long-Term Care 2.0. Ainos' AI Nose aims to support these national priorities by delivering precision, automation, and labor cost relief.

Commercial Rollout Timeline

Second half of 2025: Continued pilot deployment and field validation in Japan

2026: Commercial rollout targeting LTC institutions in Japan and expansion into other Asia-Pacific regions

Ainos is also partnering with Japan's leading service robotics company to embed AI Nose into autonomous robots, bringing olfaction into smart care infrastructure for the first time.

SmellTech: A $76.5B Opportunity by 2032

Ainos is pioneering SmellTech as a new category of machine perception. The global electronic nose market is forecast to grow from $29.8B in 2025 to $76.5B by 2032, at a 14.4% CAGR, with growing use in healthcare.

With solid validation, real-world deployment in progress, and deep IP, Ainos is positioned to capture first-mover advantage in this rapidly scaling sector.

Human-Centric Vision and Corporate Responsibility

"I believe AI Nose is a new sensory layer for healthcare," said Chun-Hsien (Eddy) Tsai, Chairman, President and CEO of Ainos. "We design this platform to meet real human needs: protecting dignity, reducing labor pressure, and enabling smarter aging care. With Japan and Taiwan both facing demographic cliffs, this milestone proves that smell-driven automation can be a game-changer."

While Ainos pursues innovation and commercialization, the development of its bio-inspired electronic nose technology is fundamentally guided by a humanitarian mission. The company is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for the elderly, alleviating long-term societal care burdens, and promoting dignity and harmony within caregiving environments and families.

"We may be a technology company, but our purpose is deeply human," said Tsai. "AI Nose represents more than a breakthrough in digital scent-it's Ainos' promise to confront the aging crisis with compassion and to protect the dignity of those we love."

