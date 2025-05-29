

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hormel Foods Corp. is recalling around 256,185 pounds of canned beef stew product that may be contaminated with foreign material, specifically wood, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS.



The Tucker, Georgia-based branded food major's recall involves 20-oz. metal cans containing 'Dinty Moore BEEF STEW' with 'BEST BY FEB 2028' and lot code 'T02045'.



The impacted canned beef stew item was produced on February 4, and bears establishment number 'EST 199G'. These items were shipped to retail locations across the United States.



The recall was initiated after the establishment notified the FSIS that they had received three consumer complaints reporting pieces of wood in the beef stew product.



However, there have been no confirmed reports of injury due to consumption of the recalled product so far. Those concerned about an injury are asked to contact a healthcare provider.



Over concern that some product may be in consumers' pantries, the agency has urged the buyers of the product to throw away or return them to the place of purchase.



In similar recalls, Momence, Illinois-based Johnsonville, LLC in early April called back around 22,672 pounds of cheddar bratwurst product citing potential contamination with hard plastic.



In other incidents, FSIS in early April warned against various soup and bowl products by Campbell, Sysco and others for potential contamination with foreign material, specifically wood, in an FDA-regulated ingredient, cilantro.



