Amber Grid: New prices for natural gas transmission services have been approved

AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Laisves ave. 10, LT-04215 Vilnius, Lithuania.

On 29 May 2025, the National Energy Regulatory Council approved Amber Grid natural gas transmission services tariffs that will come into effect from 1 January 2026.

In 2026, the average price of transmission services for the needs of Lithuanian consumers will amount to 1.52 EUR/MWh and will decrease by 5% compared to this year. In 2025 the average tariff of transmission services for the needs of Lithuanian consumers is 1.60 Eur/MWh.

New prices for natural gas transmission services will be published on Amber Grid website https://www.ambergrid.lt/en/for-clients/services/tariffs-and-prices/637

More information:

Laura Šebekiene, Head of Communications of Amber Grid,

+370 699 61 246, l.sebekiene@ambergrid.lt