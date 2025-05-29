Konica Minolta Business Solutions Ltd.: Konica Minolta's Dispatcher Stratus Wins 2025 Pick Award from Keypoint Intelligence

Cloud-based Workflow Automation Solution Recognized for Simple Yet Powerful Workflow Design

RAMSEY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2025 / Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced it received a BLI 2025 Pick Award from Keypoint Intelligence for its Dispatcher Stratus workflow automation solution. Keypoint Intelligence is the world's leading and independent evaluator of document imaging hardware, software and services whose awards give companies special recognition for their print and smart workplace technology and services, based on results from lab testing or market research.

Launched last year as the newest offering within Konica Minolta's suite of Dispatcher solutions, Dispatcher Stratus marries powerful automation capabilities with intelligent collaboration features. New and advanced people-based processing workflows with customizable eForms empower users to work together to remove redundant manual touchpoints in their workflows while increasing interactivity and enabling organizations to be more agile.

"We introduced Dispatcher Stratus to help individuals work smarter by reducing the mundane tasks that can drain some of our most valuable resources, including time," said Manuel Couceiro, Vice President, Solutions Engineering Center, Konica Minolta. "It is an honor to have our efforts recognized by Keypoint Intelligence, and a huge thank you to everyone involved in the process of evaluating our solution."

Keypoint Intelligence recognized Dispatcher Stratus for its comprehensive range of features that promote collaboration within organizations in an increasingly digital workplace. Using Dispatcher Stratus, organizations can automate traditional workflows while ensuring work doesn't get "lost in the shuffle," or forgotten in a mailbox. With customizable no-code people-based or human-in-the-loop workflows, all workflow data is right at the user's fingertips. According to Keypoint Intelligence, Dispatcher Stratus is 'an excellent choice for businesses aiming to enhance efficiency and streamline operations, with capabilities that empower organizations to adapt to evolving workplace dynamics while maintaining elevated levels of productivity and collaboration.'

"Konica Minolta continues to prioritize its customers' digital workplace needs through further development of Dispatcher Stratus and the introduction of new features and functions," continued Couceiro. "We recently released new eSignature capabilities and advanced, dynamic eforms that update based on user interaction and help empower organizations to simplify data collection, ensuring a cohesive user experience. Dispatcher Stratus' true-cloud infrastructure is ideal for businesses looking to transition from expensive on-premises infrastructure. Its focus on hybrid workplace dynamics and enhanced flexibility provides easier, more efficient ways for teams to collaborate, while reducing costs and optimizing resources. With Dispatcher Stratus' new features and functionality releasing throughout this year, it will prove to be an exciting time for all users. "

Dispatcher Stratus is part of Konica Minolta's robust portfolio of advanced workflow automation and print management solutions. The Dispatcher platform provides organizations of all sizes, from small-to-medium sized businesses to the enterprise, with the opportunity to drive productivity and secure important business information via a suite of cloud-based and on-premise technology. With modular and flexible licensing options, there is a Dispatcher solution to meet a variety of customer needs.

Learn more about Konica Minolta's Dispatcher Stratus solution online.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey started more than 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company partners with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation through its expansive Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. 2025 marks Konica Minolta's 20th anniversary in production print, for which it celebrates "20 Years of Excellence, Innovation and Impact," and continues to lead the way in digital commercial printing. This year also commemorates 20 years of Konica Minolta's bizhub brand. Over the past two decades, the bizhub series has revolutionized office technology and redefined how businesses operate. It has continuously evolved to meet the needs of modern workplaces, fueled by advances in technology and a commitment to innovation. Konica Minolta is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2025 America's Best Large Employers list, included on CRN's MSP 500 list numerous times; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for eighteen consecutive years and presented with Keypoint Intelligence's BLI 2025 and 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub One i-Series. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow it on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Keypoint Intelligence

For more than 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry's most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience.

# # # # #

Konica Minolta Contact

Maggie Grande

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.

+1 551-500-2659

pr@kmbs.konicaminolta.us

SOURCE: Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd.

mcouceiro_portrait

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/konica-minoltas-dispatcher-stratus-wins-2025-pick-award-from-key-1030470