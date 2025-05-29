Anzeige
7 aus 7: Entdeckung in Labrador entfacht Hoffnung auf Nordamerikas nächste Titan-Vanadium-Sensation
Vertosoft Named Federal Partner of the Year by Strategy

LEESBURG, VIRGINIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2025 / Vertosoft, a leading distributor of innovative software solutions for the public sector, is proud to announce that it has been named the 2024 Federal Partner of the Year by Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy. This prestigious recognition was awarded at the annual Strategy World conference, celebrating Vertosoft's outstanding contributions to advancing AI and analytics within government agencies.

"This recognition is a testament to our team's relentless dedication to delivering transformative solutions to our federal clients," said Jay Colavita, President of Vertosoft. "We are honored to be acknowledged by Strategy and look forward to continuing our mission of accelerating the adoption of emerging and innovative technologies across the public sector."

The Federal Partner of the Year award highlights Vertosoft's strategic alignment with Strategy's vision of empowering organizations through AI-powered analytics and enterprise intelligence. Over the past year, Vertosoft has played a pivotal role in expanding Strategy's footprint in the federal market, leveraging its deep domain expertise and robust partner ecosystem to deliver measurable outcomes for government customers.

Mel Zeledon, Executive Vice President, Global Alliances & Transformation at Strategy, said: "I am extremely proud of what Vertosoft achieved in 2024. As a second time Strategy partner award winner, Vertosoft brought their Federal expertise and actively engaged with our Federal sales organization to deliver innovative solutions to our customers and help grow our federal government business. Their dedication and results in delivering Strategy business intelligence solutions to government agencies made them the right choice again for the 2024 Federal Partner of the Year award and we celebrated with them at Strategy World 2025."

This marks the first year Strategy has presented the Federal Partner of the Year award under its new brand identity, and Vertosoft is honored to be the inaugural recipient. The company extends its gratitude to its dedicated team, valued partners, and the Strategy alliance for making this achievement possible.

About Vertosoft

At Vertosoft we are a trusted, value-driven distributor of innovative technology solutions. Our experienced team and tailored services equip our channel partners and suppliers with the tools, contracts, and secure systems needed to succeed in the public sector market. Visit vertosoft.com for more information.

Contact Information

Mary Dawson
Digital Marketing Manager
info@vertosoft.com
571-707-4132

Nicole Bongianino
Channel Marketing Specialist
nicole.bongianino@vertosoft.com
571-707-4130

SOURCE: Vertosoft



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/vertosoft-named-federal-partner-of-the-year-by-strategy-formerly-1030958

