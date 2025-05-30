

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla has begun testing fully autonomous Model Y vehicles on public roads in Austin, Texas, with no one in the driver's seat, CEO Elon Musk announced Thursday.



The tests are reportedly running smoothly, with no incidents so far, and the first delivery of a driverless vehicle is expected in June one month ahead of the previously suggested schedule.



Earlier this year, Musk said the company would start with a limited rollout of 10 to 20 robotaxi-ready Model Y units. Although he did not confirm an official launch date, Bloomberg has reported that Tesla aims to begin its robotaxi service in Austin on June 12. Tesla has not formally commented on the timeline.



The driverless testing comes as Tesla works to solidify its position in the evolving autonomous vehicle space, even as its global sales face headwinds from increased competition and CEO Elon Musk's polarizing public persona.



Still, the successful deployment of a self-driving fleet could mark a turning point for Tesla's Full Self-Driving technology and position the company as a disruptive force in the ride-hailing industry.



The development also triggered a reaction on Wall Street, where shares of Uber and Lyft fell over 4 percent and 5 percent, respectively, amid renewed investor concerns that Tesla's robotaxis could eventually erode their market dominance.



Analysts warn that while an autonomous future is still developing, Tesla's progress could pose a long-term threat to traditional ride-hailing business models.



