EQS-News: Eleving Group S.A. / Key word(s): Dividend

Dividend payment ex-date of Eleving Group



30.05.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Eleving Group (ELEVR, ISIN: LU2818110020) will close the list of shareholders eligible for dividend payment (Record date) 4 June 2025 at the end of the working day of the Nasdaq CSD Latvian Settlement System.



Accordingly, the ex-date is 3 June 2025. As of this date, purchasers of shares will no longer be entitled to receive dividends.



Eleving Group will distribute a total dividend of EUR 14 785 914, resulting in a payment of EUR 0.12700573 per share, with the payment date set for 10 June 2025.



About Eleving Group



Eleving Group has driven innovation in financial technology around the world since its foundation in Latvia in 2012. As of today, the group operates in 16 markets and 3 continents, encouraging financial inclusion and upward social mobility in underserved communities around the globe. Eleving Group has developed a multi-brand portfolio for its vehicle and consumer finance business lines, with around 2/3 of the portfolio comprising secured vehicle loans and mobility products, with Mogo as the leading brand, and around 1/3 of the portfolio including unsecured consumer finance products. Currently, 54% of the group's portfolio is located in Europe, 33% in Africa, and 13% in the rest of the world.



The Group's historical customer base surpasses 1.4 million customers worldwide, while the total volume of loans issued exceeds EUR 2.0 billion. With headquarters in Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia and a governance structure in Luxembourg, the Group ensures efficient and transparent business management, powered at the operational level by over 2,950 employees. For two consecutive years, the Group was listed among Europe's 1000 fastest-growing companies, compiled by the Financial Times in 2020 and 2021, while in 2024, Eleving Group was ranked as the 41st fastest-growing European company in the last decade in 'Europe's Long-Term Growth Champions 2025' research by Financial Times and Statista.



Read more: www.eleving.com





30.05.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

