ABB Ltd: Reduced number of shares zurich, switzerland, May 30, 2025 Reduced number of shares and votes in ABB Ltd As authorized under the company's capital band approved at ABB Ltd's Annual General Meeting 2023, ABB's Board of Directors resolved to cancel 16,715,684 shares of ABB Ltd repurchased under ABB's 2024 share buyback program. These shares were cancelled earlier this month. The new total number of issued shares and votes of ABB Ltd is 1,843,899,204, compared with 1,860,614,888 before cancellation. As of yesterday, the company's holding of own shares amounted to 15,199,042, which corresponds to 0.82 percent of the total number of issued shares in the company. This includes 9,304,359 shares purchased for capital reduction. Additional information is available on ABB's investor relations website site at https://global.abb/group/en/investors/ investor-and-shareholder-resources/share-buybacks. This is information that ABB is required to disclose in accordance with the Financial Instruments Trading Act (Sweden). The information was submitted for publication at 11.00 a.m. on May 30, 2025 (CEST). ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. By connecting its engineering and digitalization expertise, ABB helps industries run at high performance, while becoming more efficient, productive and sustainable so they outperform. At ABB, we call this 'Engineered to Outrun'. The company has over 140 years of history and around 110,000 employees worldwide. ABB's shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ABBN) and Nasdaq Stockholm (ABB). www.abb.com - For more information please contact: Media Relations Investor Relations ABB Ltd Phone: +41 43 317 71 11 Phone: +41 43 317 71 11 Affolternstrasse 44 Email: media.relations@ch.abb.com Email: investor.relations@ch.abb.com 8050 Zurich Switzerland

