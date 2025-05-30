Anzeige
WKN: 919730 | ISIN: CH0012221716 | Ticker-Symbol: ABJ
Tradegate
30.05.25 | 12:17
50,62 Euro
+0,44 % +0,22
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
SMI
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ABB LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABB LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
50,4450,4613:06
50,4050,4813:06
Dow Jones News
30.05.2025 11:33 Uhr
195 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

ABB Ltd: Reduced number of shares

ABB Ltd: Reduced number of shares 
zurich, switzerland, May 30, 2025 
Reduced number of shares and votes in ABB Ltd 
As authorized under the company's capital band approved at ABB Ltd's Annual General Meeting 2023, ABB's Board of 
Directors resolved to cancel 16,715,684 shares of ABB Ltd repurchased under ABB's 2024 share buyback program. These 
shares were cancelled earlier this month. 
The new total number of issued shares and votes of ABB Ltd is 1,843,899,204, compared with 1,860,614,888 before 
cancellation. 
As of yesterday, the company's holding of own shares amounted to 15,199,042, which corresponds to 0.82 percent of the 
total number of issued shares in the company. This includes 9,304,359 shares purchased for capital reduction. 
Additional information is available on ABB's investor relations website site at https://global.abb/group/en/investors/ 
investor-and-shareholder-resources/share-buybacks. 
This is information that ABB is required to disclose in accordance with the Financial Instruments Trading Act (Sweden). 
The information was submitted for publication at 11.00 a.m. on May 30, 2025 (CEST). 
ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient 
future. By connecting its engineering and digitalization expertise, ABB helps industries run at high performance, while 
becoming more efficient, productive and sustainable so they outperform. At ABB, we call this 'Engineered to Outrun'. 
The company has over 140 years of history and around 110,000 employees worldwide. ABB's shares are listed on the SIX 
Swiss Exchange (ABBN) and Nasdaq Stockholm (ABB). www.abb.com 
- 
For more information please contact: 
Media Relations          Investor Relations          ABB Ltd 
Phone: +41 43 317 71 11      Phone: +41 43 317 71 11       Affolternstrasse 44 
Email: media.relations@ch.abb.com Email: investor.relations@ch.abb.com 8050 Zurich 
                                    Switzerland

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- File: ABB Reduced number of shares 

Language:   English 
Company:   ABB Ltd 
       Affolternstrasse 44 
       8050 Zurich 
       Switzerland 
Phone:    +41 43 317 7111 
Internet:   www.abb.com 
ISIN:     CH0012221716 
EQS News ID: 2147796

ABB Ltd / 69 Changes in company's own shares Dissemination of a Swedish Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 

End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2147796 2025-05-30 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2147796&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 30, 2025 05:00 ET (09:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
