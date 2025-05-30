

BENGALURU (dpa-AFX) - Infosys BPM, the business process management arm of Infosys (INFY), announced the launch of AI agents for invoice processing within its flagship Infosys Accounts Payable on Cloud solution. Powered by Infosys Topaz, the solution moves from a human-driven, AI-supported model to an autonomous AI-first approach. Powered by Microsoft's AI stack, the solution combines Azure AI Foundry and other LLMs with custom AI agents.



The solution was developed in collaboration with Americana Restaurants. Building on the successful deployment of Accounts Payable on Cloud solution for Americana, Infosys BPM is now integrating Agentic AI to make their invoice processing largely autonomous.



