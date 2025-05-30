

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Labcorp (LH) announced the expansion of its precision oncology portfolio. The additions include new test offerings for solid tumor and hematologic malignancies and enhanced biopharma solutions.



To improve patient access to testing, Labcorp announced: availability of new NGS panels for myeloid, lymphoid and pan-heme indications; the launch of a Rapid AML Panel, enhancing test menu for acute myeloid leukemia; expansion of capabilities to OmniSeq INSIGHT: pan-solid tumor profiling test will soon include homologous recombination deficiency testing. The additions also include: expanded FDA-approved companion diagnostics, and enabling digital pathology advancements for anatomic pathology.



Labcorp will now offer Labcorp Plasma Focus, a solid tumor liquid biopsy test, through its Geneva, Switzerland and Shanghai, China sites. The company has launched an enhanced digital pathology platform across its global central labs.



