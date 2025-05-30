Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2025) - Torr Metals Inc. (TSXV: TMET) ("Torr" or the "Company"), a mineral exploration company focused on high-quality highway-accessible copper and gold projects in south-central British Columbia and northern Ontario, is pleased to announce the closing of the first tranche (the "First Tranche") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") in the Company's press releases of March 27, 2025 and May 15, 2025. Pursuant to the closing of the First Tranche, the Company issued (i) 816,666 flow-through shares of the Company (each, a "FT Share") at a price of $0.15 per FT Share, and (ii) 8,137,461 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.13 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $1,180,369.

"With the completion of this first tranche, we are well-positioned to launch our 2025 exploration program targeting three of our most promising porphyry zones established over the past year: Lodi-Kirby, Sonic, and Bertha," stated Malcolm Dorsey, President and CEO of Torr Metals. "All zones are directly road-accessible from Highway 5, have never been drilled, and display key geological features consistent with large-scale copper-gold alkalic porphyry systems; while also being strategically located in a region where major producing copper mines at Highland Valley and New Afton are contending with declining reserves. In this context, Kolos stands out as a rare early-stage opportunity with the scale, access, and geological potential to deliver a potential meaningful new discovery in British Columbia's most productive copper mining corridor."

Each Unit consisted of one non flow-through common share of the Company (a "Share") and one-half of a share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.25 per share until May 30, 2027.

The proceeds from the Private Placement will be used to fund exploration and development on Torr's British Columbia assets, specifically its 100% owned 275 km² Kolos Copper-Gold Project and the adjacent 57 km² Bertha Property, held under a strategic option agreement for full ownership (see March 11, 2025 News Release); and for general working capital purposes. The gross proceeds from the FT Shares will be used to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that will qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures," as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada), (the "Qualifying Expenditures"). All Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced in favour of the subscribers of the FT Shares effective December 31, 2025.

In connection with this First Tranche of the Private Placement, the Company paid a total of $24,595 in cash and issued an aggregate of 183,096 Finder's Warrant to arm's length finders. Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company, at an exercise price of $0.25 per share until May 30, 2027.

All securities issued are subject to a hold period expiring on October 1, 2025.

Torr expects to close a second tranche of this Private Placement in the near future.

About Torr Metals

Torr Metals, based in Vancouver, BC, is committed to advancing its 100% owned, district-scale copper-gold porphyry and orogenic gold projects in highly accessible regions across Canada. Each project benefits from excellent access to provincial and regional mining infrastructure, enabling cost-effective development and year-round exploration potential. The 275 km² Kolos Copper-Gold Project, located in the prolific Quesnel Terrane, sits just 30 km southeast of Canada's largest open-pit copper mine at Highland Valley and 40 km south of the city of Kamloops along Highway 5. The 261 km² Filion Gold Project lies in northern Ontario adjacent to the Trans-Canada Highway 11, approximately 42 km northwest of the town of Kapuskasing. Filion encompasses an unexplored greenstone belt with high-grade gold potential just 202 km by highway from the world-class Hollinger, McIntyre, and Dome mines of the Timmins mining camp. For more information, visit Torr Metals' website or view documents on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Torr Metals Inc.

"Malcolm Dorsey"

Malcolm Dorsey

President, CEO and Director

