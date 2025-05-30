

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Friday said its BRAFTOVI in combination with cetuximab and mFOLFOX6 (fluorouracil, leucovorin, and oxaliplatin) reduced the risk death by half in patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) with a BRAF V600E mutation.



A second interim analysis of the Phase 3 BREAKWATER study showed that BRAFTOVI combo reduced the risk of death by 51% compared to standard-of-care chemotherapy with or without bevacizumab.



In the primary analysis of progression-free survival (PFS), the BRAFTOVI combination regimen reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 47%.



These data will be presented today at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting and have been simultaneously published in the New England Journal of Medicine.



