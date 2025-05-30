Wesco International: Wesco Earns 2025 Great Place to Work Certification

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESS Newswire / May 30, 2025 / Wesco International (NYSE:WCC), a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions, is proud to be Certified by Great Place to Work® for the second year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Wesco.

This year, 83% of employees who responded to the survey said Wesco is a great place to work. This marks a significant improvement of 10 percentage points from Wesco's 2024 score of 73%, and it also exceeds the average rating across U.S. companies of 57%.

"This recognition highlights the special workplace culture we've cultivated here at Wesco," says Chris Wolf, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. "It's incredibly rewarding to see our commitment to excellence and inclusivity celebrated at such a prestigious level, with the recognition coming directly from our employees."

Wesco's management team was rated positively by employee survey respondents for treating employees fairly, regardless of race, gender, or sexual orientation, with responses to those statements ranking at 90% or above. In addition, 96% of survey respondents indicated that Wesco is a physically safe place to work. The survey results also indicated that 92% of respondents reported they can take time off work when needed.

You can see more of Wesco's results at their Great Place to Work Company Profile page here: https://www.greatplacetowork.com/certified-company/1421401

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work.

Explore Wesco's current job opportunities here: https://www.wesco.com/us/en/our-company/careers.html

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Wesco stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

About Wesco

Wesco International (NYSE:WCC) builds, connects, powers and protects the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wesco is a FORTUNE 500® company with approximately $22 billion in annual sales in 2024 and a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Wesco offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The Company employs approximately 20,000 people, partners with the industry's premier suppliers, and serves thousands of customers around the world. With millions of products, end-to-end supply chain services, and leading digital capabilities, Wesco provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, educational institutions, government agencies, technology companies, telecommunications providers, and utilities. Wesco operates more than 700 sites, including distribution centers, fulfillment centers, and sales offices in approximately 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and global corporations.

About Great Place to Work Certification

Great Place To Work® Certification is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience - specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Wesco employee cutting wire in Kansas City, Kansas.

