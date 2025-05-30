Black Book Research: Oracle Health Tops Canadian EHR Satisfaction Rankings as Black Book Releases 2025 Report at E-Health Canada Conference

Gratis Industry EHR Report for Canadian Health Leaders Spotlights Urgent Tech Demands, and Interoperability Breakdowns. Black Book also recognizes Top Canadian Client-Rated HIT Vendors including event sponsors Workday, AWS, Teladoc, Salesforce, Deloitte, Claroty, Orion Health and Harmony Healthcare IT.

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / May 30, 2025 / .In a major announcement ahead of next week's e-Health Conference in Toronto, Black Book Market Research is releasing its latest report ranking Electronic Health Record (EHR) systems across Canadian healthcare. This landmark report will be made available at no cost to providers, policymakers, journalists, and stakeholders in the Canadian digital health ecosystem.

The 2025 Canadian EHR Performance Report is based on feedback from 958 validated healthcare professionals across the country and provides a rare, unfiltered look at vendor performance from the perspective of real users: clinicians, IT leaders, and operational stakeholders. It's the most in-depth evaluation to date on Canada's hospital EHR landscape.

Oracle Health Emerges as Canada's Top-Rated Hospital EHR Vendor

Oracle Health claimed the top spot in 10 of 18 key performance indicators (KPIs), outranking all competitors in categories including innovation, deployment, support, integration, and strategic alignment. Canadian respondents praised Oracle's (formerly Cerner Millennium) platform for its robust cloud capabilities, advanced interoperability, and commitment to provincial-scale implementations such as Nova Scotia's "One Person One Record" initiative.

"Oracle Health's high marks are driven by consistent delivery of outcomes that matter: clinical continuity, cost containment, and digital transformation," said Doug Brown, founder of Black Book Research. "It's clear Canadian users are seeing more than just a vendor, they're seeing a long-term partner."

MEDITECH ranked second overall and remains Canada's most widely installed hospital EHR, commanding 38% of the market. The Expanse platform's reliability, bilingual functionality, and cloud subscription model continue to win praise, especially among regional and mid-sized hospitals.

Altera Digital Health, formerly Allscripts, earned strong scores for pricing flexibility, customization, and ease of deployment. Epic Systems, while not meeting minimum survey thresholds for formal ranking, remains a dominant force in Canada's largest health systems with ongoing Connect Care rollouts and deep functionality for research, pediatrics, and integrated care.

Three Digital Health Demands Driving Canada's 2025-2026 Agenda

The Black Book study reveals intensifying demand for technology modernization across the Canadian healthcare landscape. Among the key findings:

94% of surveyed healthcare leaders say national interoperability standards are "urgent" to reduce EHR fragmentation.

79% of IT executives identify cloud-based infrastructure as a critical enabler of real-time data access and clinical agility.

21% of Canadian patients actively access their own EHRs yet 9 in 10 still face delays, access gaps, and interface frustrations.

"With 20 different EHR platforms still in active use across the country, system fragmentation continues to undermine care continuity, physician experience, and health equity," added Brown. The report urges national-level policy coordination on interoperability, digital care reimbursement, and EHR consolidation strategies.

Black Book-Recognized e-Health Canada Sponsors in 2025

Several vendors participating in this year's e-Health Conference are not only sponsors but also top-ranked by Black Book Research in other healthcare IT categories, based on thousands of validated end-user evaluations:

Oracle Health - #1 Client-Rated Canadian Hospital EHR Vendor

Workday - #1 in Healthcare Human Capital Management & ERP Solutions

Amazon Web Services (AWS) - #1 in Cloud Infrastructure for Health Systems

Deloitte - #1 in AI & Machine Learning Strategy Advisory

Teladoc Health - #1 in Virtual Care Platforms for Chronic Condition Management

Claroty - #1 in Medical Device Security & IoMT Protection

Salesforce - #1 in Omni-Channel Patient Engagement Solutions

Orion Health - #1 in Canadian Health Information Exchange (HIE) Platforms

Harmony Healthcare IT - #1 in HIT Staff Augmentation and Interim Leadership Staffing

These vendors reflect the diversity and innovation reshaping Canada's healthcare digital infrastructure - and represent critical areas of investment for providers aiming to modernize in alignment with national strategies.

Download the Full 2025 Canada EHR Report - Free Access for Canadian Health Leaders

As Canada's health systems accelerate digital transformation under growing regulatory, economic, and operational pressures, Black Book is providing complimentary access to its 2025 Canadian EHR Performance Report for eligible stakeholders. This no-cost offering is extended to hospital executives, health IT leaders, clinicians, policymakers, researchers, and accredited members of the media committed to advancing healthcare innovation across the country.

This definitive national report delivers:

KPI-Based Vendor Rankings: Performance scores across 18 core indicators, including interoperability, cloud scalability, data security, implementation quality, and client support.

Verified End-User Satisfaction Metrics: Candid, frontline insights from clinicians, CIOs, IT administrators, and health executives across 958 validated Canadian healthcare sites.

Forward-Looking Market Intelligence: A strategic outlook on Canada's digital health trajectory through 2026, including anticipated federal and provincial interoperability mandates, reimbursement reforms, and AI-readiness benchmarks.

Comprehensive Vendor Profiles: In-depth analysis of each major EHR provider's Canadian market share, deployment scale, client footprint, technology stack, and system capabilities mapped to real-world adoption scenarios.

Canadian healthcare organizations are urged to leverage this high-confidence data as a foundation for vendor evaluations, system optimization strategies, policy alignment, and long-term digital infrastructure planning.

Download access at www.blackbookmarketresearch.com. Stakeholders can request a copy by completing a brief eligibility verification to ensure secure and appropriate distribution under the View Free Reports section of the Black Book homepage https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/review-free-reports

This release reinforces Black Book's commitment to evidence-based, vendor-neutral insights that support informed purchasing, performance benchmarking, and accountable technology transformation across Canada's healthcare ecosystem.

About Black Book Research

Black Book Market Research is the Canadian healthcare industry's trusted source for unbiased client experience surveys and vendor performance ratings. With over 3.2 million participants in its global research network, Black Book delivers statistically validated, vendor-agnostic reports across the entire health IT ecosystem. Black Book maintains complete independence and vendors cannot influence rankings or pay for placement. Every report reflects the voice of actual users, validated through a rigorous, multi-step audit process.

Follow us on Twitter at @blackbookpolls

Contact: research@blackbookmarketresearch.com

SOURCE: Black Book Research

Related Images

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/oracle-health-tops-canadian-ehr-satisfaction-rankings-as-black-book-r-1033292