Arrive AI Inc.: Smart Mailboxes "Arrive" in Indiana Bound for Autonomous Delivery at Hancock Regional Hospital

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / May 30, 2025 / Two Arrive Points - smart mailboxes that anchor a pioneering autonomous delivery network - have been delivered to Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI) headquarters and will be installed at Hancock Regional Hospital early next week. The installation will enable autonomous delivery of biospecimens from the hospital's cancer center to nurses' stations as part of an initial two-year partnership between Arrive AI and Hancock Health, which represents Arrive AI's first revenue generating deployment. The collaboration will exploit the transformative potential of asynchronous robotic automation for medical deliveries within hospitals, aiming to unlock significant cost savings through technological advancements and operational efficiencies using Arrive AI technology.

These spiffy new units will match the branding on the robot that Arrive AI is deploying in this groundbreaking use-case. Testing of routes within the hospital will begin once installation is complete.

The regional hospital, a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network, and Arrive AI announced their partnership launch on May 19, 2025. This partnership places Hancock Health at the forefront of autonomous medical logistics, with potential applications across its broader network of more than 30 locations in East Central Indiana.

"This rollout creates a milestone moment for our young company. We're so eager to see these operations begin," said Dan O'Toole, CEO of Arrive AI. "The eyes of healthcare worldwide will be watching this significant moment."

Hancock Health has identified operational inefficiencies that include having medical personnel make numerous daily trips between its clinics and hospital lab to deliver specimens. Those trips pull staff from critical duties, delay lab results and increase labor costs. The multi-phase commitment with Arrive AI will showcase how cutting edge, asynchronous technology is set to change the healthcare landscape in a seismic way.

The phased rollout of the initiative includes: a comprehensive readiness evaluation; the installation of robotic technology at the hospital's Sue Ann Wortman Cancer Center and laboratory; the development of optimized delivery routes; the expansion of technology deployment to off-campus locations; and the introduction of drone-based transport for time-sensitive and off-site medical deliveries. Each phase will incorporate Arrive Points, providing a standardized and secure interface for all chain-of-custody transfers.

Arrive AI will leverage the insights gained from this deployment to develop a scalable framework for integrating ground robotics, courier networks, and drones across Hancock Health's entire network. Arrive AI will quarterback the design, execution, and optimization of this integrated system, ensuring regulatory compliance, operational feasibility, and a validated return on investment. Key strategies for enhancing efficiency and reliability include:

Replacing manual specimen transport with robotic automation.

Providing Arrive Point storage devices for round-the-clock deliveries.

Deploying drones for urgent and off-campus transport needs.

About Arrive AI: Arrive AI's patented last mile (ALM) platform enables drone-based and human mail delivery to and from a physical smart mailbox, while providing tracking data, smart logistics alerts, and advanced chain of custody controls to secure the last-mile delivery for all shippers, delivery services, and autonomous delivery networks. Arrive AI makes the exchange of goods between people, robots, and drones frictionless, efficient, and convenient through artificial intelligence, autonomous technology, and interoperability with smart devices including doorbells, lighting and security systems. Learn more details about the company's patents here. See videos of the smart mailbox in action here.

About Hancock Health: Hancock Health, a Mayo Clinic Care Network Member, is a full-service healthcare network serving East Central Indiana at Hancock Regional Hospital and more than 30 other locations to ensure convenience to high quality care. A member of the Suburban Health Organization (SHO) and partner to Peyton Manning Children's Hospital, Hancock Health believes in the power of partnerships to lower costs and improve health outcomes for patients. Hancock Health's expert physicians have access to Mayo Clinic's research, diagnostic, and treatment resources across specialties including cancer care, women's health, primary care, wellness, emergency medicine, and more - all with the goal of improving health outcomes and making health possible for East Central Indiana. Media Contact: Claire Hunter, claire@pencemediagroup.com

