Believes Board Leadership Continuity and Continued Management Focus and Execution Will Drive Long-Term Shareholder Value

Mason Capital Management LLC ("Mason"), a registered investment advisor to funds and accounts holding approximately 3% of Grifols S.A. ("Grifols" or the "Company") (BME: GRF) (NASDAQ: GRFS) class A shares, today announced that it sent a letter to the Grifols Board of Directors (the "Board") expressing Mason's support for the Company's recommended slate of director candidates for election at the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting to be held on June 4 and 5, 2025.

The full text of the letter follows:

May 28, 2025

Grifols, S.A.

Avinguda de la Generalitat 152-158

08174 Sant Cugat del Vallès

Barcelona SPAIN

Dear Grifols Board Members:

Mason Capital owns ~3% of Grifols A shares. We are aligned with the current Board and are supportive of the recommended slate of director candidates for election at the AGM. We appreciate the constructive dialogue with Board members to date, particularly Tomas Daga, the retiring Thomas Glanzmann, and the incoming chairwoman Anne Berner.

Grifols has amalgamated world class assets over its long history and benefits from an excellent management team that is executing on an achievable 5-year plan. Mason believes board leadership continuity and continued management focus will lead to a much higher stock price over time, as more long-only investors engage with Grifols shares.

Regards,

Kenneth M Garschina

Managing Member

Mason Capital Management

About Mason Capital Management LLC

Mason Capital Management LLC is an absolute return focused investment firm that combines deep fundamental analysis with hard catalysts to drive value creation. Founded in July 2000 by Ken Garschina and Mike Martino, Mason's strategies range from event-driven investing to corporate carve-outs and control acquisitions.

