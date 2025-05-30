Anzeige
Freitag, 30.05.2025
Doppelt auf Infrastruktur gesetzt: Auf den Excel-Deal haben Investoren gewartet
WKN: A3CSPX | ISIN: CA7233308583 | Ticker-Symbol: PI1
Frankfurt
30.05.25 | 21:48
12,600 Euro
+0,80 % +0,100
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PINETREE CAPITAL LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PINETREE CAPITAL LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,60012,80023:00
ACCESS Newswire
30.05.2025 22:38 Uhr
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pinetree Capital Ltd.: Pinetree Capital Ltd Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 30, 2025 / Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSX:PNP) ("Pinetree") today announced the results of the election of directors at its annual general meeting held earlier today (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, all matters put forward before Pinetree's shareholders for consideration and approval, as set out in Pinetree's management information circular dated April 10, 2025, were approved by the requisite number of votes cast at the Meeting.

Each of the nominees listed in Pinetree's management information circular dated April 10, 2025 were elected as directors of Pinetree. The results of the shares voted at the Meeting in respect of the election of each director are set out below:

Nominee

Number and Percentage of Shares Voted For

Number and Percentage of Shares Withheld

Damien Leonard

4,798,678 (99.95%)

2,283 (0.05%)

Howard Riback

4,798,675 (99.95%)

2,286 (0.05%)

Craig Miller

4,798,675 (99.95%)

2,286 (0.05%)

Peter Tolnai

4,793,675 (99.85%)

7,286 (0.15%)

The complete voting results of all matters voted on at the Meeting is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca

About Pinetree Capital Ltd.

Pinetree is a value-oriented investment and merchant banking company focused on the technology sector. Pinetree's common shares are listed on the TSX under the symbol "PNP".

For further information:

John Bouffard
Chief Financial Officer
416-941-9600 x 200
jbouffard@pinetreecapital.com
www.pinetreecapital.com

SOURCE: Pinetree Capital Ltd.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/pinetree-capital-ltd-announces-election-of-directors-1034016

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
